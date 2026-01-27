Political row erupts over hospital’s future

Kyle Bright

The Deputy First Minister has been accused by a Senedd candidate of attempting to “spread misinformation” over the future of a local hospital.

Concerns have grown over Maesteg Community Hospital after Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said that the existing hospital site could not be redeveloped as part of its plans for a new health and wellbeing centre in the Llynfi Valley.

The public dispute between the Liberal Democrats and Labour figures was over an accusation in a letter signed by Labour representatives that claimed the Liberal Democrat Senedd candidate Dean Ronan “declined to engage” with the health board on behalf of local campaigners.

The letter was signed by the Deputy First Minister and MS for Ogmore, Huw Irranca-Davies, David Rees MS, Stephen Kinnock MP among other councillors, and wrote that it would be “deeply disappointing” if their accusation was true.

They added: “…sadly it would not be surprising as they have also chosen to politicise this matter at every opportunity.”

“This matter is of such huge importance it should be well beyond party politics, and they do a great disservice to the people of this area by making it a political football.”

What followed was a series of public Facebook comments between the Deputy First Minister and the Liberal Democrat Senedd candidate.

Irranca-Davies asked whether Ronan had been in touch with the health board, and claimed that Ronan publicly stated that the closure of Maesteg Hospital was down to Welsh Government policy, which the Deputy First Minister said was not the case.

Ronan rejected the claim, saying he stated that the health board no longer looking into community beds was a result of a change in government policy, and went on to deny that the health board had ever been in touch with him. He said the Ogmore MS was “lying or really misinformed”.

In response, the Deputy First Minister reiterated that Mr Ronan was engaging in “classic smear and inaccuracies”, adding that he was going to no longer respond to comments, and that Ronan needed to “park the politics” and engage with the health board.

‘Deeply dishonest’

In a statement after the exchanges, Dean Ronan called it a “deeply dishonest” situation: “I could not have declined a meeting that was never offered. If Labour or the health board have evidence to the contrary, they should publish it immediately.”

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say the campaign to save Maesteg Hospital has been community-led and cross-party, involving the League of Friends, independent councillors and candidates from across the political spectrum, including Plaid Cymru.

He went on: “This campaign has always been about the community, not party politics. Trying to smear local people who are standing up for their hospital is a disgrace.”

In a recent statement, the Liberal Democrat candidate said that he was approached by the Deputy First Minister to discuss the way forward for health services in Maesteg.

He said he would agree to a meeting as long as a public apology was issued over the accusations in the letter signed by Labour representatives.

He claims Mr Irranca-Davies refused to do so, and therefore the meeting did not go ahead, but Mr Ronan said that it did not “close the door” and that the “decision now rests with them”.

‘Work together’

When reached out for a response to Ronan’s most recent statement, as well as the wider situation regarding Maesteg Hospital’s future, Huw Irranca-Davies MS said “The people of Maesteg and the area want all of us to work together for the good of the future of Maesteg Hospital and the best healthcare outcomes.

“We live in an area of real health inequalities and pressing health needs, not least because of the industrial legacy we live with. For that reason, we all need to work together, put aside politics and personalities, and focus on what is best for the Hospital, healthcare outcomes, and for the people of Maesteg and the area.

“We are really pleased that there is £30million on the table which we must make sure we spend here. There are also really positive proposals from the health board to expand healthcare in the area, as acknowledged by Maesteg Hospital League of friends and others.

“But there are two critical outstanding issues – the Hospital and beds – which the health board must address. The health board must also make clear that no decisions whatsoever have been taken yet, and that no decisions at all will be taken without proper engagement with residents.

“We are pleased that the health board have agreed to our request for an urgent meeting to discuss these issues this week. As we have stated previously, the strength and passion of residents as demonstrated at the weekend and over recent months and years is incredible – though not surprising – and helps bolster our arguments to the health board.

“We are completely committed to working with everyone, including all elected representatives, Maesteg Hospital League of Friends, residents and local campaigners, and anyone and everyone who has the best interests of the Hospital and healthcare at heart.

“In unity is strength, so we urge everyone to put aside politics and personalities. This is far too important for that, and we need to work together as that’s what the people of Maesteg want and deserve.”

The hospital’s future

The political row stems from debate over how to invest £30 million of funding into health services in the Llynfi Valley, with the future of Maesteg Hospital in question after the health board found that far more work was required than originally thought to bring the building to modern standards.

By upgrading the existing building, the health board said the redevelopment of the site could cost as much as £48 million.

Protestors gathered in Maesteg on Saturday (24th January) to oppose the potential closure of the local community hospital in favour of the development of a new site.

Locals said that vital local services run from the site, with the Friends of Maesteg Hospital group believing there is a need to retain community beds.

In an update released online, the health board said that they had “not taken any decisions to close Maesteg Hospital or sell the site.”

“The hospital is not for sale and whatever the future holds for this important, much-loved building, will take into account the views of local people and the heritage of the site.

“The health board wants to invest around £30 million pounds of new money into health and care services for Maesteg and the Llynfi Valley.

“It’s important that we use this once-in-a-lifetime investment in the right way to meet the future health and wellbeing needs of people living in the community.”

On the protests, the health board said it was disappointed that organisers did not respond to requests for a meeting, but that a meeting will take place within the week involving local campaigners and elected officials.