Politicians and business leaders head to Downing Street to campaign for Wrexham-London rail link

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter.

A delegation of Wrexham politicians and business leaders has gone to Downing Street to lobby Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a new Wrexham-London train service.

The proposed route – which would start at Wrexham General and pass through the Midlands before heading to London Euston Station – was rejected two years ago over concerns around congestion on the West Coast Main Line.

At the same time the previous Wrexham-London service came to an end, severing the direct link between the cities.

But operator Wrexham Shropshire and Midlands Railway, Wrexham County Borough Council and MPs from both Wrexham and Shropshire believe that there is now capacity and – crucially – demand for the service.

The plans, which according to estimates could generate up to £9m in economic benefits for North Wales and the Midlands – would see three daily services operating between Wrexham and London, with the option for a fourth should rail capacity allow.

“I think this is the right time for Wrexham,” said Wrexham County Borough Cllr Nigel Williams, Lead Member for Economy, Business and Tourism.

“We are launching the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone, tourism in the city is booming and the football club is attracting more supporters in. This is a vital link to London and I hope we are successful in making our case.”

The service is proposing adding four new stations to the route on the English side of the border, making the 15-stop journey approximately three hours 50 minutes – although it is hoped additional capacity would reduce this to three hours in time.

Darren Horley, Mobilisation Director for WSMR, said the demand was clear.

“The support we have had for this proposal shows the demand is there,” he said. “A lot has changed since our original proposal.

“Wrexham is growing in popularity and tourists want to be able to visit the city more easily and we are seeing economic growth across North Wales and the Midlands from Wrexham to Walsall, which is increasing demand for connectivity to London.

“This service is funded by train systems manufacturer Alstom and will use no public money. The service will be totally funded by ticket purchases.”

Wrexham MP Andrew Ranger added: “I have been behind this bid since the start, and I am pleased to be part of today’s charter train to take our case straight to the heart of Government.

“These opportunities are vitally important for businesses, tourism and travel for employment and education as well as people visiting family and friends.

“Wrexham’s cross-border rail links are crucial. Co-operation with MPs and stakeholders from the length of this proposed route have got us to this point.

“The decision rests with the Office for Rail and Road but we will continue to do all we can to support the bid.”

Wrexham Council Chief Executive Alwyn Jones said: “I think Wrexham is in a great position to secure this.

“There is so much happening here, in education with Wrexham University, in industry with the investment zone plus tourism, sport and our City of Culture bid.

“Hopefully we can make that argument successfully and secure a regular train service from Wrexham to London once more.”