Politicians call for answers on Barry Waterfront project

Politicians have called for answers after a major backer of the Barry Waterfront redevelopment scheme decided to stop committing funds to it.

Associated British Ports (ABP) announced on Wednesday, May 28, that it would not be able to fund the marina element of the project, saying it would require “significant investment”.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s leader, Cllr Lis Burnett, said the latest development would not affect other elements of the wider project like a new public space and water sports centre.

However, opposition councillors and a Senedd Member have questioned how the project got to this point and where it goes from here.

Market testing

Plaid Cymru councillor for the Waterfront area of Barry, Cllr Mark Hooper, said: “I am surprised by this most recent announcement by ABP. The market testing should have been completed long ago, before a vast amount of work and cost was undertaken by public officials and others.

“We in Barry need answers. Why was so much time and energy sunk into these plans if business partners hadn’t already carried out their due diligence? What is going to happen to the rest of the bid proposals if this key part is no longer going ahead? Will Barry still have this £20m to spend, or will Westminster claw it back? We need these answers quickly.”

The project to redevelop the Waterfront, also known as the Barry Making Waves project, formed the basis of an application for £20m of levelling-up funding.

Vale of Glamorgan Council announced the county was successful in its bid for funding in November 2023.

There was a brief pause in celebration following the general election after the UK Government said it needed to conduct a review of spending.

However, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed in October 2024 that Barry would receive its funding.

‘Concerning’

Conservative South Wales Central MS, Andrew RT Davies, said of ABP’s recent decision: “This is extremely concerning news. The marina is a key part of plans to level up Barry and losing this investment is a huge blow.

“I’ve requested an urgent meeting with the council to discuss the future of the scheme. Action is required to attract new partners and it’s vital we have clarity.”

The Labour leader of the council, Cllr Burnett, said she was disappointed to learn ABP would no longer commit to the marina element of Barry Making Waves.

Despite the “clear setback”, she said the council remains confident UK Government funding is still viable.

She added: “We believe the project can be delivered without the marina component, subject to UK Government agreement.

“The Making Waves scheme will still seek to retain leisure use on the water by bringing a new water sports centre to the Mole, which will be operated jointly by the Ocean Water Sports Trust and Cardiff and Vale College.

“It will also see the creation of a public park for all to enjoy and will facilitate the delivery of much-needed housing.

“The scheme also includes the upgrading of the Grade 2* listed Dock Office into business incubator space to support local economic growth.

“We will now focus our attention on delivering these projects and will be seeking the agreement of the UK Government for this amended scheme.”

Other partners on the project include The Ocean Watersports Trust and Cardiff and Vale College.

Viable

An ABP spokesperson said: “Associated British Ports is continuing to work closely with the Vale of Glamorgan Council regarding the Barry Making Waves Regeneration Project.

“We are looking at the right, viable ways we can contribute to the Project and to the Council’s goals, that ABP shares, of driving more growth and prosperity for Barry.

“ABP has been working closely with the Vale of Glamorgan team regarding the Barry Making Waves project for a number of years, including on the concept of a marina development, and has committed significant resources to the project.

“We have recently concluded a thorough market testing exercise, utilising third party experts and including engagement with marina operators, which has led ABP to the regretful conclusion that we can cannot proceed with the significant investment required in a marina.

“We remain committed to working with all stakeholders regarding the shared ambition of maximising the opportunity of the Levelling Up Fund award from the UK Government.

“We look forward to pursuing our ongoing dialogue with the Vale of Glamorgan Council.”

