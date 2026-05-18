Politicians dismiss ‘inflammatory’ asylum seeker housing rumours linked to pub closure

Emily Price

Politicians have dismissed “completely unfounded and untrue” rumours that a Neath Port Talbot restaurant at risk of closure will be used to house asylum seekers.

False claims about the Bagle Brook Beefeater pub and restaurant in Baglan began circulating after reports emerged that the hospitality company was considering closing the branch.

It is one of a number of restaurants in Wales facing closure as the company looks to implement a new five-year strategy aimed at achieving £250m in cost savings.

However, rumours have been shared in a number of online community groups claiming that the site is being sold off so that the Home Office can use it to house asylum seekers.

Neath Port Talbot Council says it is aware of misinformation circulating about the pub’s future use, but confirmed it has not received any communication or request from the UK Government to accommodate asylum seekers at the site.

Baglan Councillor Josh Tuck described the speculation as “inflammatory”and warned it was adding further “strife” for staff already facing uncertainty and potential job losses at the restaurant chain.

Cllr Tuck issued a statement over the weekend asking locals in Neath Port Talbot to stop sharing online misinformation about the Bagle Brook.

He said “I must ask that people please refrain from making inflammatory rumours regarding the Bagle Brook being sold to make way for housing for asylum seekers.

“Not only is this completely unfounded and untrue, but it seeks to cause division in our community and I will not tolerate it.

“It is highly disrespectful to add another layer of strife to the staff already worried for their jobs and for those who are worried for the future of a community pub.

“If you see anyone posting such nonsense, please correct them and also let me know so I can flag it.

“It is very sad that some people are seeking to cause more tension at a time which is already difficult for the staff and the local community.

“Moreover, there are 66 asylum seekers in the entirety of Neath Port Talbot, which has a population of over 143,000 people.

“That is a tiny fraction. Please don’t buy into these baseless rumours.”

‘Unrest’

Labour Afan Ogwr Rhondda Senedd Member Huw Irranca-Davies supported the Labour councillor’s message, saying it was good to have “voices of sense and facts at a time of rumour and mischief”.

Newly elected Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Afan Ogwr Rhondda, Alun Cox, warned that the groups spreading the rumours were “designed to frighten communities and to cause unrest”.

He said: “When these rumours are subsequently proven false, they may even claim a ‘victory’ over a completely fabricated issue that was never going to happen.

“I ask people to ignore these baseless rumours and not to spread them any further.

“I would also ask the community to question why these rumours are being circulated and to consider who benefits from causing this disruption.”

Reform UK’s new Afan Ogwr Rhondda Senedd Members Steve Bayliss and Benjamin McKenna were invited to comment but did not respond.

A spokesperson from Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “We are aware of misinformation circulating online regarding The Bagle Brook.

“We have not received any communication or request from the UK Government to accommodate asylum seekers at this site.

“Decisions of this nature are made by the Home Office.”

Removals

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This government is restoring control to our borders by removing the incentives drawing illegal migrants to the UK and increasing removals of those with no right to be here.

“We will close all asylum hotels by the end of this parliament and are moving asylum seekers into more suitable accommodation including former military sites.”

Earlier this month, Cllr Tuck and fellow councillors Carol Clement-Williams, and Susanne Renkes sent a joint letter to the Whitbread CEO Dominic Paul urging him to reconsider the closure of Baglan’s Beefeater restaurant.

The owners of Premier Inn unveiled the plans as part of a major restructuring programme that could lead to around 3,800 job losses across the UK and Ireland, alongside the closure of a number of Beefeater and Brewer’s Fayre restaurants.

Community

In the letter the councillors said that while they understood the hospitality sector was facing “significant challenges” the Bagle Brook was an important part of community life in Baglan.

They wrote: “It is a place where families gather to celebrate milestones, friends meet to catch up over food and drinks, and local residents come together to maintain the social connections that are so important to community wellbeing.”

They also sought clarification over the future of the Baglan site, including whether it would eventually be sold or converted into Premier Inn hotel rooms.

They also questioned the chain’s chief executive on how many local jobs could be affected and what support would be available to help redeploy existing staff.

They added: “At a time when communities such as ours are working hard to strengthen community bonds and protect places where people can come together decisions like this have a significant local impact.

“We urge Whitbread to reconsider the closure of the Bagle Brook or at the very least provide full transparency about its future plans and meaningful support for the staff and community affected.”

A spokesman speaking on behalf of Whitbread responded to the letter saying the proposals were still subject to consultation with no final decisions having yet been made.