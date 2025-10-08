Poll suggests most Reform UK voters back investment in renewable energy

More than half of Reform UK voters approve of their pensions being invested in green energy despite the party recently launching a “renewables war”, a poll suggests.

A survey by YouGov found 79% of voters overall are in favour of their pensions being invested in renewable energy, including 53% of Reform UK supporters.

The findings have led to claims that politicians who oppose investment in the sector “have grossly misjudged” voters’ views.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice launched a campaign group called UK Opposes Renewable Eyesores in July, decrying the “the madness of net stupid zero” and pledging to “go into battle” against Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Renewables war

During a press conference in Lincolnshire, he said: “We are basically going on a renewables war against Mr Miliband and his merry band of fellows, the eco-zealots.”

Mr Tice also wrote to energy companies urging them not to invest in the latest round of green energy contracts.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have pledged to roll back green energy rules and repeal the Climate Change Act if the party returns to power.

The YouGov poll showed 73% of Conservative voters supported their pension being invested in renewable energy.

Only 16% of Tory voters were opposed to such investment, including just 8% who were strongly opposed.

Liberal Democrat voters

Liberal Democrat voters were the most supportive of their pensions being invested in renewable energy, with 96% in favour, followed by Green Party voters at 89%, and Labour Party voters at 88%.

The research, commissioned by the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), showed 32% of Reform UK voters oppose this type of investment, including 14% who are strongly opposed.

Overall, one in ten of all respondents opposed their pension being invested in renewable energy, with 4% strongly opposed.

Commenting on the poll’s findings, UKSIF chief executive James Alexander said: “This data shows political parties that have opposed the vital rollout of renewable energy have grossly misjudged their voters’ views.

“Globally, the green economy ranks as the second-fastest-growing sector after technology.

“People across Britain clearly recognise that renewable energy is booming and want to see their pension pots invested in this thriving industry.

“Politicians of all parties should recognise the insights of their voters and support this rapidly expanding sector.”

Reform UK has been approached for comment.

An analysis published on Tuesday showed renewable generation overtook coal globally for the first time on record.

In addition, solar and wind outpaced the growth in global electricity demand in the first half of 2025, according to Ember, a global energy research organisation.