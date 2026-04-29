Polling in Wales ahead of Senedd election shows people want climate and nature action

As Wales goes to the polls in what is set to be a historic election, polling from across Wales continues to show overwhelming support for stronger action on climate, nature, clean energy and pollution.

New polling highlighted by Climate Cymru partners , including Friends of the Earth Cymru, WWF Cymru and RSPB Cymru , shows that concern about climate change remains high across Wales.

Six in ten people (60%) say they are worried about climate change, rising sharply to 78% among 16–29 year olds.

The research also reveals growing public concern about the impacts of climate change on daily life, including extreme weather events, food insecurity, poverty, and the wider economic consequences for communities across Wales.

The findings also show strong backing for practical climate solutions that reduce costs and strengthen communities.

Support is particularly high for home energy efficiency programmes, community-led renewable energy, and the expansion of solar and wind power across Wales shows that nature recovery is also a major public priority.

Nearly three quarters of people in Wales support legal targets for nature restoration, while more than three quarters want to see more wildlife thriving in local green spaces and believe governments must take stronger action to tackle nature loss.

Public support for action to protect rivers, seas and marine habitats is equally strong, with overwhelming backing for action on river pollution, freshwater protection and restoration of carbon-rich habitats such as seagrass and saltmarsh.

A Climate Cymru spokesperson said: “The message from the public is clear: people want political leaders to match the scale of the climate and nature crises with bold, practical policies that improve everyday life.”

Climate Cymru is calling on all parties contesting the Senedd election to commit to clean energy, warmer homes, stronger legal protections for nature, urgent river pollution action and support for nature-friendly farming.