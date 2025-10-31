Polling shows immigration concern ‘manufactured’, say campaigners
Concern about immigration is a “manufactured panic”, a campaign group has said after polling suggested only a quarter of people think it is an important issue locally.
A YouGov poll found only 26% of people said immigration and asylum was one of the three most important issues facing their community.
This was half the 52% who said it was one of the biggest issues facing the country as a whole, and put immigration seventh on the list of important local problems behind the cost of living, health, crime and housing.
Saeema Syeda, of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) said the poll “proves what we’ve been saying all along – there is no immigration crisis”.
She said: “It’s a manufactured panic, pushed by some politicians and parts of the media to distract from what actually matters to people.
“Across our communities, we share the same priorities – making ends meet, accessing healthcare, decent schools and secure homes. We need to end scapegoating and look for solutions.”
Cost of living
The poll, which was commissioned by campaign group Best for Britain, found the cost of living was the top issue for people both nationally and locally.
But while immigration was the second most important issue for people nationally, health was ranked second locally, followed by the economy, crime, housing and jobs.
Among those who voted Labour last year, 56% of people mentioned the cost of living as a major national issue and 39% mentioned the economy, compared with 34% who said immigration was a major problem.
Best for Britain said the findings showed that “for most people, including those vital to Labour’s electoral coalition, concerns around immigration are not based on personal experience”.
Media exposure
Best for Britain’s Tom Brufatto said: “The data clearly demonstrates that media exposure and political discourse are fanning the flames of anti-immigration sentiment in the UK, causing the Government to lose support both to its right and left flank simultaneously.
“Measures designed to tackle the cost of living, such as undoing the economic damage caused by Brexit through closer trading relations with the EU, will instead draw support from across the political spectrum.”
The YouGov poll surveyed 4,368 British adults between September 5 and 10.
Of course it is. Farages sanctuary for racists, reform, this is their mo.
Calling it “legitimate concerns” is the new “I am not racist but” that follows on from some more heinous tropes on colour.
And Welsh Cons are well down this path as well. ARTD bleating away about hotels and boats.
Well said.
You are right but wasn’t it Labour politicians who spoke of “legitimate concerns”?
Starmer was idiotic in his comments.
Pochins was racist out the traps.
Hating Johny Foreigner keeps our minds off the Undeserving Rich.
Heaven forbid we should turn our attention to them.
No surprise here a business lobbying group who want closer ties with EU carries out poll that aligns with their strategies.
The English tried to bring their racism here and the people of Caerphilly told them to get lost or words to that effect. What a mess England is in even the Americans are looking at what’s going on with disbelief.
Immigration per se is no problem it is the failure to control illegal immigrants arriving by illegal means. They are actually a small number of people in proportion to the legitimate arrivals. The failure of the country to control the borders is serious both in terms of security and health. Our public health is inadequate. Many of the arriving immigrants are not screened for diseases like TB and HiV and hepatitis and also are allowed to decline vaccination. This has already imported significant diseases into the country and increased the burden on the NHS as no adequate additional facilities are… Read more »
Define “illegal”.
You are demanding better governance (bigger government) and according to the right that’s a slippery slope to socialism.
Violence by an immigrant is headline news in the tory press but not if its committed by a native Brit!
How many women are murdered every week. How many by their partners. How many abused in family.
Reform never go after them. Wrong colour/nationality.