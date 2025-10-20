Pollution enforcement action secures £150,000 for river restoration

Two construction companies have agreed to pay a total of £150,000 after repeated pollution incidents into a tributary of a Wrexham river.

Bellway Homes Ltd and Anwyl Construction Ltd, responsible for the Maes y Rhedyn and Fern Meadow/Dol Rhedyn housing developments, caused several silt pollution incidents between 2022 and 2024 due to a lack of effective controls to stop muddy water running off their sites and entering the nearby brook Singrett Brook.

The companies share responsibility for a surface water drain connecting the development sites to the brook. Despite a warning letter in 2021, further pollution was confirmed on at least five occasions, impacting around 300 metres of Singrett Brook and causing visible discolouration in the River Alyn.

Lasting damage

Discharging silty water without a permit is an offence under environmental permitting regulations, and the material can cause long-lasting damage to fish and aquatic life, especially during spawning season.

It is also an offence under the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975 to discharge any substance or effluent that could harm fish, their eggs, spawning grounds, or their food sources. This offence enables Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to apply civil sanctions where appropriate.

The construction firms have now admitted responsibility and offered formal Enforcement Undertakings (EUs) – a civil sanction which allows companies to make a financial contribution to environmental restoration in relation to certain offences.

Bellway Homes Ltd offered £100,000, and Anwyl Construction Ltd paid £50,000, with the majority of funds going to the Welsh Dee Trust and Groundwork to deliver river and habitat improvements in the local area. A portion will also support environmental engagement through a local school initiative. The firms also paid an added £5,060 to cover NRW’s enforcement cost recovery.

Failings

Chiara Caserotti, Senior Environment Officer at Natural Resources Wales, said: “These repeated pollution incidents should not have happened – especially after earlier warnings were issued. Silt pollution may seem harmless, but it can cause real harm to river habitats and species, particularly during fish spawning season.

“By accepting these Enforcement Undertakings, the companies have acknowledged their failings, committed to improving their practices, and ensured that the money goes directly back into restoring the river and supporting the local environment.

“This outcome sends a clear message: construction firms must take their environmental responsibilities seriously. Prevention is always better than cure, and putting the right measures in place from the outset helps protect our rivers and avoids enforcement action like this.”

NRW thank the local residents and Alyn Angling Association who reported incidents and helped ensure action was taken.

If you need to report an environmental or pollution incident, please contact NRW’s 24/7 incident communications centre via the online report it form. You can also contact NRW 24/7 on 0300 065 3000.