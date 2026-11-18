Nation.Cymru staff

An 87-year-old man from Pontypridd has been given a 20-year extended sentence for sexually abusing two children in the 1970s and 1980s.

Dilwyn Thomas was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Monday, 16 November, after being found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court in September. He had denied the offences.

His convictions included rape of a girl under 16, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and offences of indecent assault and gross indecency involving girls under 14. The court heard that one of the victims was subjected to abuse over several years.

Thomas will be subject to sex offender notification requirements for life.

Detective Constable Dylan Jones praised the two victims for coming forward decades after the abuse.

“At 87 years old, Dilwyn Thomas may have believed he had escaped justice for crimes committed almost 50 years ago,” he said.

“However, thanks to the tremendous courage shown by his victims in coming forward, he will now face the consequences of his actions and will likely spend the remainder of his life behind bars.”

DC Jones said he hoped the case would reassure others that police would investigate reports of abuse regardless of how much time had passed.

“It is never too late to report abuse,” he said. “We will always investigate such reports thoroughly and ensure victims receive the support they need.”

One of the victims thanked the investigating officer for his “diligence, understanding and support through the case”.

She said the officer had given her “the strength and confidence to keep going” despite lengthy delays.