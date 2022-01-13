‘Poor performance’ of ‘socialist’ Welsh Government affecting NHS across ‘whole United Kingdom’ says Jacob Rees-Mogg
The Leader of the House of Commons has gone on the attack against the Welsh Government, saying that their “poor performance” in handling Wales’ NHS was causing problems across the whole United Kingdom.
Jacob Rees-Mogg was responding to a question from Wrexham’s Conservative MP, Sarah Atherton who asked how she could best hold the Welsh Government’s handling of the NHS to account.
He replied that it was a “concerning matter” and that a debate of strengthening the UK in Wales next week would be an opportunity to take the Welsh Government to task.
“The poor performance of the NHS in Wales is, as she rightly says, a devolved matter and the precise policy is a matter for Cardiff Bay rather than Westminster,” Jacob Rees-Mogg said.
“But those problems in the end affect the whole United Kingdom, with people coming across into England for minor injuries because of failures in the Welsh health service.
“I am glad to say that on 18 January the Welsh Grand Committee will meet in Parliament to debate strengthening the Union in Wales— I am glad it is so widely supported across the House; at last we have achieved bipartisan support. It will be a good opportunity to contribute to the debate.
“Members will be able to use their parliamentary standing to hold the socialist Welsh Government to account.”
‘Hard-left’
It is not the first time Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised the NHS. In October of 2020 he was locked in a war of words with Wales’ then Health Minister, Vaughan Gething.
Jacob Rees-Mogg had said that the First Minister’s plan to forbid travel from high Covid parts of the UK into Wales was “unconstitutional”.
During business questions, Jacob Rees-Mogg had responded to a question asking whether the plan was “illegal”.
Tory Alicia Kearns, MP of Rutland and Melton, asked: “Can my right honourable friend confirm that it would be illegal for the Welsh Labour Government to introduce an intensive border within the UK to restrict movement between England and Wales?”
Jacob Rees Mogg replied: “What would you expect of a hard-left Labour Government?
“The approach to putting a border between England and Wales is unconstitutional and will place the police in an invidious position considering that they serve the whole of the United Kingdom.
“We are one single United Kingdom and we should not have… borders between different parts of the United Kingdom.
“And I’m afraid that is what you get when you vote for socialists.”
But Health Minister Vaughan Gething responded that “regardless of the accent used, rubbish is still rubbish whenever it’s spoken”.
“There is nothing unconstitutional about exercising devolved powers to protect public health,” he said.
Wouldnt advise anyone to go across the border to england right now – sadly more likely to get covid there than anything else at the moment 😢
If you need A & E and live in mid Wales you need to go to England. Judging by the number of AMBULANCES outside Shropshire hospitals getting to good old E is essential. Plus if your kids want work here we come.
Seriously doubt that – according to reports in the shropshire star A&E times in the county are among the worst in England. PS. are you on some kind of sponsorship scheme for the number of fake profiles you can post under on here? 😉
Get Boris Done! And as for little lord Fonteroy, the chinless foppish limpet, perhaps his nanny should insist he tuck his vest into his pants during the winter month’s, because he just keeps on talking out of his silver spooned anus. As if he actually gives a toss about the NHS. My little one is in hospital right now, despite the efforts of oxygen wasters like this,she is recieving the best care from people who still care. Apologies for the rant,but this spinless pond life makes me a little more angry every time he opens his filthy hole. Anger is… Read more »
All this from the laughing jackass who doesn’t even know the name of the Welsh tory leader. Does he command any respect?
Well what about English patients using Welsh hospitals, that argument works both ways? And there have never been any restrictions between Wales and England. But I do remember during the pandemic in which areas like Cardiff or Newport were in lockdown and people living in these areas were prohibited from travelling to places like Gwynedd or Pembrokeshire, yet it was okay for people from high risk areas in England to visit these areas. So all Drakeford was doing was addressing these anomalies, yet the Tories will try to spin this as nationalism or anti-English racism. As for far left values,… Read more »
What more do you expect of an extreme right wing separatist, who thinks Wales shouldn’t be allowed to vote how it chooses if it tarnishes his silver spoon? We should all bend to the will of the Fourth Reich.
Let’s attack Wales, it will distract the plebs while we sell off the english nhs, 2 birds 1 stone as the saying goes
If that’s how he feels ask him to return the 4 million lateral flow tests!
There speaks a Fascist.
MP in UK Parliament, Sarah Atherton asks how she could best hold the Welsh Government’s handling of the NHS to account – if that’s her main concern then why didn’t she stand for election in last May’s Senedd elections? Would have hoped an MP would have a basic grasp on who makes what decisions in the UK.
For years Wales has been simply ignored, why are they so concerned now? It has got nothing to do with the NHS, they don’t give a toss about that organisation. All they fear the loss of power that is in their future.
Hundreds of thousands of English people live in Wales. Their treatment comes out of our budget. A few thousand Welsh people use their services, a country 19x our size, and suddenly we are the fount of all evil.
Is it Wales who has ‘loaned’ England an extra 4 million covid tests lately?