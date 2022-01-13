‘Poor performance’ of ‘socialist’ Welsh Government affecting NHS across ‘whole United Kingdom’ says Jacob Rees-Mogg

The Leader of the House of Commons has gone on the attack against the Welsh Government, saying that their “poor performance” in handling Wales’ NHS was causing problems across the whole United Kingdom.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was responding to a question from Wrexham’s Conservative MP, Sarah Atherton who asked how she could best hold the Welsh Government’s handling of the NHS to account.

He replied that it was a “concerning matter” and that a debate of strengthening the UK in Wales next week would be an opportunity to take the Welsh Government to task.

“The poor performance of the NHS in Wales is, as she rightly says, a devolved matter and the precise policy is a matter for Cardiff Bay rather than Westminster,” Jacob Rees-Mogg said.

“But those problems in the end affect the whole United Kingdom, with people coming across into England for minor injuries because of failures in the Welsh health service.

“I am glad to say that on 18 January the Welsh Grand Committee will meet in Parliament to debate strengthening the Union in Wales— I am glad it is so widely supported across the House; at last we have achieved bipartisan support. It will be a good opportunity to contribute to the debate. “Members will be able to use their parliamentary standing to hold the socialist Welsh Government to account.” ‘Hard-left’ It is not the first time Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised the NHS. In October of 2020 he was locked in a war of words with Wales’ then Health Minister, Vaughan Gething. Jacob Rees-Mogg had said that the First Minister’s plan to forbid travel from high Covid parts of the UK into Wales was “unconstitutional”. During business questions, Jacob Rees-Mogg had responded to a question asking whether the plan was “illegal”. Tory Alicia Kearns, MP of Rutland and Melton, asked: “Can my right honourable friend confirm that it would be illegal for the Welsh Labour Government to introduce an intensive border within the UK to restrict movement between England and Wales?” Jacob Rees Mogg replied: “What would you expect of a hard-left Labour Government? “The approach to putting a border between England and Wales is unconstitutional and will place the police in an invidious position considering that they serve the whole of the United Kingdom. “We are one single United Kingdom and we should not have… borders between different parts of the United Kingdom. “And I’m afraid that is what you get when you vote for socialists.” But Health Minister Vaughan Gething responded that “regardless of the accent used, rubbish is still rubbish whenever it’s spoken”. “There is nothing unconstitutional about exercising devolved powers to protect public health,” he said.