Poor sleep strongly linked to young people’s mental health and well-being

Nation.Cymru staff

Poor sleep has emerged as one of the strongest risk factors associated with worse mental health and well-being among young people in Wales, according to a new report.

Public Health Wales found sleep difficulties had some of the “broadest and substantial impacts” on both mental health difficulties and lower well-being.

Bullying, academic pressure, friendship problems, negative body image and a lack of perceived support from teachers or friends were also associated with poorer outcomes.

The findings are based on data from the Schools Health Research Network’s Secondary School Children’s Health and Well-being survey, which has involved more than 100,000 learners.

The survey examines a wide range of aspects of young people’s lives, including emotional and behavioural difficulties, sleep, school experiences, well-being and health behaviours.

Researchers examined the relationship between mental health difficulties and well-being before taking into account factors including age, sex, deprivation, sleep, academic pressure, bullying and perceived support.

They found a clear pattern in which well-being declined as mental health difficulties increased.

Young people experiencing the greatest emotional difficulties had the lowest levels of well-being overall, with similar, although weaker, patterns found among those experiencing behavioural and attention-related difficulties.

Public Health Wales said several of the factors associated with poorer mental health and well-being could potentially be addressed with appropriate support.

Sleep difficulties showed the strongest associations with both increased mental health difficulties and lower well-being.

The report notes that while late-night screen use and social media can affect sleep, sleep itself plays an important role in young people’s overall health and well-being.

Emily van de Venter, consultant in health improvement at Public Health Wales, said: “This report demonstrates that young people in Wales face a range of risk factors for their mental health and well-being, but also shows that by targeting those risk factors early, then improvements can be made.

“The importance of sleep in particular is interesting, as both a cause and symptom of reduced mental health and well-being.

“Introducing effective sleep hygiene measures – such as avoiding screen time in the hour before sleep, having a regular bedtime routine and being physically active during the day, can make a significant impact on our mental health and well-being.”

Support

The report also highlighted the role schools can play and called for a whole-system approach to providing young people with early support.

Ms van de Venter said: “The report also shows that by promoting a system-wide approach to young people’s mental health and well-being then it will have a benefit to those affected by poor mental health and well-being.

“Parents and carers, schools and the wider health system all have a role to play in helping young people in Wales increase their overall mental health and well-being.”

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