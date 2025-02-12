Poor street lighting blamed for anti-social behaviour

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Residents in a popular seaside resort said poor street lighting could be contributing towards anti-social behaviour whilst the town’s Senedd member has now vowed to log ‘unanswered’ calls to police.

At a public meeting on anti-social behaviour, residents raised the issue of poor street lighting with North Wales Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin.

Organised by Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders, the meeting took place at Llandudno’s The Lilly on West Parade in West Shore on Friday, with North Wales Police in attendance.

As a result of the meeting, the crime commissioner has vowed to see if there is any correlation between poor street lighting and anti-social behaviour in the town.

101 calls

But speaking after the meeting, Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders has said she will now log calls to police after residents complained 101 calls went unanswered.

Mrs Finch-Saunders also called on the crime commissioner to spend more of his budget in the Aberconwy constituency.

“I was determined to bring key stakeholders together to address the growing concerns around anti-social behaviour,” she said.

“Residents bravely shared their personal experiences, some of which were deeply concerning.

“North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin outlined ongoing efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour across Aberconwy; however, it became clear that some areas in North Wales have received additional funding to address this issue, while others have not.

“Residents were encouraged to report incidents via 101 or online, but concerns were raised about response times/availability and the difficulty of getting through to the police.”

Response

She added: “To support residents, I will be introducing log sheets in my office to track incidents, which can then be shared with North Wales Police. This will help build a clearer picture of the situation and strengthen our response. I want to reassure you—further action will be taken.”

Earlier this month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed how gangs of children and teenagers had caused around £16,000 worth of damage in Llandudno, smashing promenade shelters.

Youths were also accused of setting fire to a hospital and stealing from hotels.

Also speaking after the meeting, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “It was clear from the meeting that some residents have experienced criminal behaviour, from young people, and adults as well. This has affected their well-being, homes, and businesses.

“This behaviour must end and be dealt with accordingly. I was encouraged by the firm and proactive stance of the local chief inspector and district inspector from North Wales Police, who emphasised a recent reduction in reports of anti-social behaviour, positive police action, and that perpetrators are already going through the legal process.

“I know that officers are focused on anti-social behaviour and that they have action in place to further combat it, and I will be conducting regular scrutiny on this on behalf of residents. Residents also raised that street lighting is poor in parts of the town centre, including Mostyn Street.

“This is an issue I will raise with the local authority and am keen to know if this poor lighting maps with anti-social behaviour hotspots. Furthermore, I will be examining Police and partnership performance in relation to initiatives like the anti-social behaviour Case Review, and ensuring it is used effectively to tackle repeat offenders.”

He added: “Offenders will be held to account for their actions and must understand that their criminal behaviour and vandalism ends. I want people to feel safe in their community and know that their property is protected. These are rights every one of us should have.”

North Wales Police were contacted by residents on Sunday evening after youths were reported throwing toilet rolls at homes on Trinity Avenue, police confirmed.

