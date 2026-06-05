Pop star Will Young shares message on behalf of Welsh dog rescue charity

Amelia Jones

Pop star Will Young has teamed up with a Welsh animal rescue charity to thank volunteers in a new social media video.

Will Young is a singer, songwriter, and actor who rose to fame after winning the inaugural series of the UK television contest Pop Idol in 2002.

He is best known for his string of massive pop and soulful hits, most notably his record-breaking debut double A-side “Evergreen” and “Anything Is Possible,” along with the chart-topping ballads “Leave Right Now” and “Light My Fire.”

He is an active ambassador for several animal welfare causes, including campaigns for the Beagle Freedom Project UK as well as launching his own dog food company, Miraculous Meals, which donates 50% of profits to UK dog shelters.

Last year, Young was appointed as the first-ever celebrity ambassador for Hope Rescue. He helps raise awareness of the charity’s life-saving work, champion responsible dog ownership, and promote the importance of rescue and rehoming.

Hope Rescue is a leading dog welfare charity in south Wales that saves the lives of stray, abandoned, and unwanted dogs. Established in 2005, they operate a dedicated rescue centre in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

In an Instagram video posted this week, Young sent a message to all of the volunteers who help out at the rescue centre.

Volunteers are described by the charity as the heartbeat of Hope Rescue. They performing vital, hands-on roles to save stray, abandoned, and vulnerable dogs in south Wales. Their core activities range from fostering dogs in temporary loving homes to running charity shops, transporting animals, and supporting community events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope Rescue (@hoperescuewales)

In honour of National Volunteers Week, which is an opportunity to recognise and thank the incredible volunteers who give their time, energy and kindness to support others, Hope Rescue let out a special message on their social media.

Will Young appeared sat in front of the camera with a microphone.

In the video, he said: “Hello I’m Will Young and I’m here at Hope Rescue and as an ambassador, I want to say a big thank you to all our volunteers because it’s National Volunteers Week and without you guys doing your various fundraising activities, spreading the word, in fact last year you helped raise over two million pounds for us and we’re hoping for more this year.

“So from me and everyone at Hope Rescue, thank you very much and keep up the good work.”

You can find out more about Hope Rescue here.