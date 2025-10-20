Pop-up success leads to new farmers market for historic town

Following the success of a pop-up Farmers Market in September, a west Wales town has decided to host a regular food market for locals and visitors.

The Cardigan Farmers Market Pop Up hosted 21 local producers, and drew in well over 2000 people, mainly local, proving there is significant demand for a regular market in the town centre.

The next Farmers Market will be held on Friday 24 October from 10am – 2pm, with live music from local band, Llandjango. Following that, regular markets will then be held on the first and third Friday of every month.

Celebration

The Farmers Market, organised by Ein Cegin and Ffynnon, aims to contribute to a diverse local food system by actively supporting local food producers and farmers, ensuring they get a fair price for their produce, as well as enabling more people to buy local.

The organisers commented: “Over 20 local producers joined us for the pop up Farmers Market in September. A huge thank you to everyone involved in making it happen. The market was a celebration of beautiful local food and the power of community.

“We want to help more people to connect with local food producers and to enjoy our brilliant and diverse local food system. We hope to see you on the 24th October!”

Stalls

A large range of local food producers will have stalls selling bread, cheese, seasonal vegetables, meat, honey, preserves and much more.

Dee Butterly of Awen Organics Farm said: “We absolutely loved running a stall at the Cardigan farmer’s market. There was a real exciting buzz in the hall and loads of people saying this is just what Cardigan needs.

“As a vegetable farm, the opportunity to come to market, sell our farm produce and connect together with our local community around food was just wonderful and we can’t wait to be back again soon.”

Elin Jones, Caws Crugmawr, added: “It is fantastic to have a local market that provides fresh quality food to the people of Cardigan.”

The remaining 2025 Cardigan Farmers Markets will be held on 24 October, 7 November, 21 November, 5 December, 19 December at the Guildhall, Pendre, Cardigan. For more information, contact the organisers: [email protected].