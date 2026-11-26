Nation Cymru staff

A popular valleys Active Travel route has been extended thanks to funding from Welsh Government.

Blaenau Gwent Council applied for £500,000 funding from the Active Travel Fund to extend the Ebbw Vale route at Glyncoed for people walking, wheeling and cycling on everyday journeys.

A more accessible access point onto the route has been included at the southern end, pavements have been widened and new benches have also been installed on route.

Work was carried out by Nigel Sullivan Groundworks Ltd.

The council engaged with the local community about the plans including pupils at the local primary school, residents living nearby and on location surveys with people using the route – all to find out how the area could be improved and any barriers to traveling using these methods.

A follow-up survey will also gather feedback on the completed route extension and its benefits to the local community.

Councillor Tommy Smith, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services and Environment said: “Our movement monitors shows that, on average, over 100,000 journeys are recorded every year on this popular route so we are delighted to be able to make further improvements which will hopefully see this increase more, especially with the work to improve accessibility.

“Active travel is about more just getting somewhere, it’s about changing how people move every day and it’s about making healthier, more sustainable journeys easier and supporting communities with physical and mental wellbeing.

“Investing in active travel is one of the most effective investments we can make to improve everyday life and give people real choice in how they get around.

“We’ve just concluded a consultation on our Active Travel Network Map, so look out for more details on this soon.”