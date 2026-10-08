Popular Airbnb seeks permission after operating for more than a decade

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A holiday lodge in west Wales which has been operating as an Airbnb without planning permission for more than a decade could be formally allowed to continue.

Through agent RPC Design & Architecture Ltd, Luke and Debra Smith have applied to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for a certificate of lawfulness to keep using an outbuilding at Hendre, St Brides Hill, Saundersfoot, as a short-term holiday let.

A certificate of lawfulness application seeks to prove that a development or use has continued long enough to avoid planning enforcement action.

A supporting statement says the outbuilding has been used consistently as a holiday let since 2014.

The application includes the lodge being included in a 2010 Zoopla property listing, and an Airbnb advertisement, which says: “Five minutes’ walk to Saundersfoot village with its bustling working harbour, shops, restaurants. Just 200m to beautiful beach and direct access to the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. Private garden, off road parking.

“The accommodation itself is suitable all year round with double-glazing and central heating. Decked out with finds from local antique shops, Caban bach has a laid-back feel and we are sure you will find it very comfortable.”

It adds: “The origins of the Caban are unknown, but it is thought to have been in the grounds of Hendre since at least the 1970s. It is ‘vintage’ with the quirks and character that comes with age.”

The dog-friendly holiday let has a 4.88 out of five rating on Airbnb, putting it in the top five per cent of listings after more than 700 reviews.

Reviews include: “It’s such a peaceful, private spot and always beautifully clean. The garden is stunning with sunny patches and shady corners, and the location couldn’t be better, a quick walk down to Saundersfoot’s shops and beach”.

One guest wrote: “The log cabin itself was clean and spacious and exceeded expectations – warm, and peaceful, set in a beautiful garden where tranquillity combined with birdsong,” while another said: “The cabin was lovely. Such a brilliant place. Really clean and it has everything that a couple with a dog could need. The location was perfect.”

Park planners will consider the application at a later date.