Popular arts centre still struggling to make profit

Wrexham Council is still exploring ways to increase the profitability of Tŷ Pawb with the cultural community resource projected to overspend its budget by £89,000 this year.

The venue – a key part of Wrexham’s UK City of Culture 2029 bid – has actually reduced its overspend year-on-year since over the last four years.

Next Wednesday, Wrexham County Borough Council’s Employment, Business and Investment Scrutiny Committee will consider the performance of Tŷ Pawb over the last 12 months and the venue’s projected performance for 2025/26.

Unless further savings of additional revenue can be found, by April next year Tŷ Pawb is projected to have overspent its budget by more than half a million pounds since 2022.

Proactive measures to improve revenue at the venue include the creation of an income maximisation group which has tightened up Tŷ Pawb’s financial monitoring and ensures opportunities to bring in new revenue are taken. In 2024/25 it brought in £23,513 and is aiming to bring in a further £22,000 this year.

Market rents have increased 5% to keep up with inflation and the Useful Arts Space can no longer be used for free, with a charging framework in place and provision for eligible groups with external funding to use the space.

Other measures to reduce the budget pressure have included the implementation of new venue hire rates.