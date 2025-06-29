Popular arts centre still struggling to make profit
Wrexham Council is still exploring ways to increase the profitability of Tŷ Pawb with the cultural community resource projected to overspend its budget by £89,000 this year.
The venue – a key part of Wrexham’s UK City of Culture 2029 bid – has actually reduced its overspend year-on-year since over the last four years.
Next Wednesday, Wrexham County Borough Council’s Employment, Business and Investment Scrutiny Committee will consider the performance of Tŷ Pawb over the last 12 months and the venue’s projected performance for 2025/26.
Unless further savings of additional revenue can be found, by April next year Tŷ Pawb is projected to have overspent its budget by more than half a million pounds since 2022.
Proactive measures to improve revenue at the venue include the creation of an income maximisation group which has tightened up Tŷ Pawb’s financial monitoring and ensures opportunities to bring in new revenue are taken. In 2024/25 it brought in £23,513 and is aiming to bring in a further £22,000 this year.
Market rents have increased 5% to keep up with inflation and the Useful Arts Space can no longer be used for free, with a charging framework in place and provision for eligible groups with external funding to use the space.
Other measures to reduce the budget pressure have included the implementation of new venue hire rates.
“Vital”
“Tŷ Pawb is a vital and much loved community hub,” said Chair of Wrexham Community and Culture Trust Joanna Swash.
“Its diverse cultural programme of internationally-renowned exhibitions, performing arts, markets and family activities attracts local, national and international visitors to Wrexham City Centre.
“Tŷ Pawb supports many of the objectives of Wrexham’s bid to become UK City of Culture in 2029. The importance of a thriving and dynamic cultural spacer cannot be overstated.”
Investment is still needed at Tŷ Pawb which is contributing to the financial pressure. Investigations are ongoing into issues with the roof and the installation this summer of a new £63,000 car park management system to improve efficiency. Last year the venue spent £42,000 on roof patching, flood repair works and upgrades to car park lighting.
Raised profile
The venue will also convert its Maker Space into a rentable retail unit, with its existing ‘artist in residence’ programme becoming a roaming role occupying vacant spaces as they occur.
Tŷ Pawb’s popularity continues to increase however, with footfall increasing 17% last year and its profile was raised in both the media and social media as it became a magnet for international media looking to learn more about the fabric of Wrexham society as the city’s global reputation has blossomed.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have a vibrant and dynamic arts scene here in Wrexham, which Tŷ Pawb plays a pivotal role in,” said Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, Professor Joe Yates.
“Tŷ Pawb is one of the jewels in our city’s crown and enriches the lives of our community.”
