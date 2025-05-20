Popular bus route promises better connections and greater reliability

Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced significant enhancements to its T3 bus service between Wrexham and Barmouth.

TfW and the bus operator have worked together to make a series of key changes to the timetable and route, which will improve the overall reliability and its connections with other services, as well as providing a more accessible service for all.

The changes come as a direct result of valuable feedback received from passengers during engagement sessions held in Dolgellau, Bala, and Corwen last November

Key changes

The key changes being made are:

Llanwuchllyn: Whilst T3C services will continue to serve Llanuwchllyn, T3 services will now serve the top of Llanuwchllyn (Ysgol O M Edwards) in both directions ensuring safer access to the T3 for residents in the area.

Whilst T3C services will continue to serve Llanuwchllyn, T3 services will now serve the top of Llanuwchllyn (Ysgol O M Edwards) in both directions ensuring safer access to the T3 for residents in the area. Sunday Service : Communities in Llanuwchllyn, Cynwyd, Llandderfel, and Llandrillo will have a T3C service on a Sunday, providing transport links for leisure, work, and social needs. This is being introduced on a trial basis.

Communities in Llanuwchllyn, Cynwyd, Llandderfel, and Llandrillo will have a T3C service on a Sunday, providing transport links for leisure, work, and social needs. This is being introduced on a trial basis. Improved Hospital Access: All journeys will now serve Maelor Hospital in Wrexham, ensuring increased access to healthcare appointments and medical services.

All journeys will now serve Maelor Hospital in Wrexham, ensuring increased access to healthcare appointments and medical services. School Transport: Monday to Friday the 16:32 from Barmouth will add stops in Llanuwchllyn, Cynwyd, Llandderfel and Llandrillo to give Coleg Meirion Dwyfor students a direct journey home.

These changes will take effect from 29 June 2025.

Feedback

Gethin George, Programme Manager – Bus Network Development at TfW said: “We listened to feedback from our passengers and have acted to improve the issues that were raised.

“Public feedback is important to us and helps us refine and shape our services.

“We’re committed to delivering reliable and accessible services that meet the needs of our communities and will continue to engage with passengers across the TrawsCymru network.”

Passengers can find more information and check the updated timetable online or download the TrawsCymru app to plan journeys, purchase tickets, track the bus and find out their carbon savings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

