Popular footbridge reopens after vandalism

A popular footbridge has reopened after repairs, following a fire in October believed to have been caused by vandals.

Cyngor Gwynedd has repaired the damaged footbridge near Lôn Cob Bach in Pwllheli with support from the Gwynedd Nature Partnership.

The footbridge that connects Lôn Cob Bach and Pont Solomon in Pwllheli was closed following what is believed to be a deliberate fire.

Unsafe

Significant damage was caused to parts of the wooden bridge which meant that the structure was not safe for the public to use.

A portion of the footbridge was badly damaged on the evening of Wednesday, 23 October 2023. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the incident was also reported to North Wales Police.

Speaking after the fire, Gerwyn Jones, assistant head of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Environment Department said: “It is disappointing that the behaviour of a very small minority is ruining the enjoyment of the bridge for others.

“We urge those responsible to respect public property and to think about the impact of their behaviour on the local community, anyone with information about the incident should contact North Wales Police.”

If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact North Wales Police at 101 or visit www.northwales.police.uk, quoting incident number Q160764

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

