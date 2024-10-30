Popular footbridge temporarily closed after section burnt out

Dale Spridgeon – Local Democracy Reporter

A popular Gwynedd footbridge has been closed after a section was burned out.

A substantial part of Pwllheli bridge’s wooden structure that connects Lôn Cob Bach and Pont Solomon has been damaged in what may have been a deliberate fire, on Wednesday evening (October 23).

Cyngor Gwynedd has now temporarily closed the bridge amid concerns over its safety.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the incident has been reported to North Wales Police.

Nature

Gerwyn Jones, assistant head of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Environment Department said the footbridge was “extremely popular” with local residents and offered “an opportunity to enjoy the environment and nature just a stone’s throw from the town centre”.

“Whilst there has been vandalism to part of the bridge over the years, following recent repair work we have seen substantial use in recent times,” he said.

“It is therefore very concerning, that the structure has had to be closed temporarily after this fire, and it is really upsetting to see the damage that has been caused.

“In addition to the inconvenience of having to close the bridge temporarily, there will be significant costs to the council in order to repair the structure – at a time when funding is tight, this is an unnecessary expense.

Respect

“It is disappointing that the behaviour of a very small minority is ruining the enjoyment of the bridge for others.

“We urge those responsible to respect public property and to think about the impact of their behaviour on the local community, anyone with information about the incident should contact North Wales Police.”

The council said if anyone has information about the incident, they should contact North Wales Police at 101 or visit www.northwales.police.uk, quoting incident number Q160764.

