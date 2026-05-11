Popular heritage railway experience returns during half-term holidays

Nation.Cymru staff

A heritage railway experience combining scenic travel with local history is set to return later this month following strong demand from visitors.

In north Wales, the Llangollen and Corwen Railway has once again partnered with Dee Valley Tours to deliver “Tren a Thref: The Corwen Heritage Adventure”, with the next event taking place on 29 May during the half-term holidays.

The experience combines a journey through the Dee Valley aboard a heritage train with a guided walking tour exploring the history and stories of Corwen.

Passengers will travel by train from Llangollen before joining a walking tour led by local guide Louise Scotcher.

Scotcher said the aim was to bring the town’s history to life in an engaging and accessible way.

“Tren a Thref is all about bringing the stories of Corwen to life in a way that’s engaging, accessible and memorable,” she said.

“Combining the railway journey with a guided walk allows visitors to experience the landscape as people would have in the past, while discovering the rich history, characters and legends that make this area so special.

“We’ve been delighted with the response so far and are really looking forward to welcoming more visitors on 29 May.”

Anitka Piatkowska, senior administrator at the railway, said the partnership offered visitors a chance to experience both the railway and the wider Dee Valley.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Tren a Thref back following such a positive response from visitors,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic way to showcase not only the heritage railway itself, but also the wider Dee Valley and the historic town of Corwen.

“Working in partnership with Dee Valley Tours allows us to offer something truly special that combines travel, history and outstanding scenery in one experience.”

‘Encyclopaedic knowledge’

The previous event attracted strong reviews from visitors, with one describing it as “a lovely day out” and praising the guide’s “encyclopaedic knowledge” of the area and its history.

The package includes an all-day ranger ticket from Llangollen to Corwen, a guided walking tour, and return train travel, with the option of an additional walk to Pen y Pigyn for panoramic views across the valley.

Adult tickets cost £30, while tickets for children aged between three and 15 are priced at £6.

For more details or to book, email [email protected] or call 01978 860979