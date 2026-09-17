Popular home-to-school transport policy to continue until 2028

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Council announce that popular home-to-school transport policy will continue up until the summer of 2028 at least.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Children, Young People and Families Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, September 8, councillors received a refreshed version of the home-to-school and post-16 transport policy for Blaenau Gwent for the 2027/28 academic year.

The council is expected to publish the policy by October 1 to comply with Welsh Government legislation.

In Blaenau Gwent, primary school pupils can receive free home-to-school transport from 1.5 miles away, and from two miles away for secondary school pupils – which is better than the legal minimum set by the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government says that local authorities must provide home-to-school transport for primary school pupils from two miles and three miles away for secondary school pupils.

All 21 other local authorities have now changed their policy to align with the government’s minimum legal requirement.

The report shows minor tweaks have been made to the policy around where children will be picked up for their journey to school.

Proposed changes

Head of school transformation Joanne Watts said: “The proposed changes, section three has been expanded to provide more detail on transport pick-up points.

“This reflects learning from operational experience and enquiries received during the previous year, so it was felt that more clarity was needed in the document.”

Ms Watts continued: “The current home-to-school transport budget is £3.8 million compared with a standard spending assessment (SSA) of £2.4 million.”

This £2.4 million comes to the council as part of the overall Welsh Government allocation to Blaenau Gwent.

Ms Watts said: “This means that Blaenau Gwent currently spends £1.4 million above the SSA each year, with the additional costs effectively being subsidised by other council services.

“Blaenau Gwent operates a discretionary transport policy that exceeds the statutory minimum walking distances prescribed by Welsh Government.

“If the council were to revert to statutory distances, it is estimated that savings of £600,000 per annum could be achieved – it is important that members are aware of this position.”

She explained that any change to reduce the policy to the legal minimum would need to be consulted upon and brought back to councillors for a decision.

School closures

Cllr Helen Cunningham (non-aligned Independent – Llanhilleth) asked if children who had already moved school due to an “imminent” decision to close the school would be entitled to free home-to-school transport.

This would be given to all pupils who transfer to the closest school after theirs closes.

“As they took a decision in advance, do they have to cover those costs themselves?” asked Cllr Cunningham.

Ms Watts said: “Normally, as it’s parental choice, the family are responsible for the transport costs themselves, but where there are extenuating circumstances, we consider it then on an individual basis.”

Cllr Cunningham said: “It’s really important that the position the council is taking goes beyond the Welsh Government’s statutory limit, which is not fit for purpose, certainly for valleys communities.

“It’s costing this council more to make a policy to go that extra step for our communities.”

She asked whether any improvements or a “review” on this issue were being considered by the Welsh Government.

Ms Watts believed it was being “considered”, but nothing concrete had emerged from Cardiff Bay.

Councillors went on to unanimously agree the report.

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