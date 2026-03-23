Popular interactive attraction given go-ahead in Cardiff

Kieran Molloy – Local democracy reporter

The site of a former restaurant in Cardiff that closed years ago will reopen as a popular interactive attraction.

Cardiff Council has approved plans for the escape room that will open in St David’s shopping centre at 9 Bridge Street Arcade.

An escape room is a themed physical adventure game where a group of players are locked in a room and must look for clues and complete puzzles in order to escape.

The new attraction will occupy levels one and two of the former Chimichanga restaurant in the arcade.

The Chimichanga at St David’s closed in May 2018 and the site has sat empty ever since.

It forms part of the arcade’s food hall area and the Italian restaurant Ciliegino is located immediately to the west of the plot.

The officer’s report for the application reads: “It is considered that the use would not result in any loss of amenity to adjacent business occupiers within the shopping centre to that experienced by other existing surrounding uses in terms of noise or smell and hours of operation.”

According to the same report, the application “indicates” opening hours between 08:00 to 23:00 and planners considers these opening hours “appropriate”.

According to planning documents, this escape room will be operated by Escape Hub.

The application, submitted by LS Cardiff Holdings Limited, reads: “The proposed development will enable the reuse of a long-term vacant unit by a complementary main town centre use, which will help maintain and enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre and the central shopping area.”

It continues: “The proposal is for a leisure use that is complimentary to the retail function of the city centre and would strengthen the offer through diversification and attracting additional footfall.”

Planning permission for new shopfront and Advertisement Consent for the signage will be sought by Escape Hub in the near future.

According to the application, the proposal will be of benefit because it will make the city centre a “more attractive place to live, work and visit”.

It continues: “The reoccupation of this unit will also contribute to the regeneration, renewal and enhancement of the city centre.”