Popular lido forced to close as temperatures soar

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A city’s lido crammed with splashing youngsters in recent days is out of action again as temperatures continue to hover around the 30 degree C mark.

Swansea Council, which runs the family attraction at Blackpill, said the flooring had come away in places.

Blackpill Lido was taped off and drained on Tuesday May 26 and temporary fencing has been erected.

The adjacent lawn areas and play equipment are unaffected and several families made the most of a disappointing situation as the mercury climbed once more.

A council spokesman said: “We’re looking into how it’s happened but, unfortunately, the flooring has come away in some areas.

“We’ll aim to get it fixed as quickly as possible over the coming days and then refill the lido. In the meantime, we apologise for the inconvenience.”

Earlier on May 26 it said the lido would be closed for several days due to a technical issue.

The lido’s opening at the beginning of the month had to be postponed because its steel sprinkler fountains were pinched.

South Wales Police, which an issued an appeal last week, said the four fountains were stolen between 11am and 12.30pm on Wednesday April 29.

It takes up to three days to refill the seafront lido after it’s been drained. Hundreds of people were enjoying the free attraction yesterday. The unseasonal heat is due to start dropping off on May 28.