Popular north Wales caravan and camp site operated ‘without benefit’ of planning permission

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A “well established” touring caravan and camping site in north Wales has been refused certification over its continued use.

Penrhyn Camping Site at Bwlchtocyn, Abersoch is in an idyllic spot on the Llŷn Peninsula, close to Porth Ceiriad, a popular surfers’ beach, and the Wales Coast Path.

Cyngor Gwynedd has rejected an application for a Lawful Development Certificate for the continuation of the use of land as a touring caravan and camping site.

The applicant had argued the site had been used for a continuous and uninterrupted period of ten years or more, which would have allowed for a Lawful Development Certificate to be issued.

However, the council said evidence “did not undisputedly prove a continuous use of the entire site for the specified time period”.

The application for the certificate was made by Carol Correia-Martins in March. It was rejected by planners, on Friday (August 1).

The submission stated the “well established” site had been “continuously operating since 2007”.

It added: “The land has been used solely for caravan and camping purposes.

“No planning permission is in place, however, a support document has been submitted as part of this application for a certificate of lawfulness.”

It had presented “supporting evidence” in relation to use of land for the siting of 22 touring caravans between March 1 and October 31.

It had also included visitor reviews, utility bills, orders and receipts for the site, as well as details of use from 2007 to 2014, when it was part of the ‘Caravan Club’ holiday scheme and then subject to a planning exemption certificate.

Documents had noted in the 1990s, that the land had been briefly used as a caravan site.

It had also reverted to its original use for sheep grazing for a time.

In 2006, the applicants had sought permission for a change of use of land to accommodate three touring caravans for 28 days, but this had been refused.

In 2023, the applicants had also completed development of 22 hard standing fully-serviced pitches.

The planning documents noted: “The demand for touring pitches had increased dramatically in recent years, in particular since Penrhyn Camping Site parted with the Caravan Club in 2014.

“Over the past decade, the applicants have observed a decline in enquiries regarding tent pitches, as a growing number of customers are expressing a preference for spaces and facilities designed for motorhomes and caravan pitches.

“Today, Penrhyn Camping Site features three shower rooms, a W/C, and a laundry room. The site is accessible through a private road situated outside the main road network.”

A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “The application for a Certificate of Lawful Use was not determined by the Planning Committee as it does not fall within the definition of a Planning Application within the Scheme of Delegation of the Council’s Constitution.

“Applications for a Certificate of Lawful Use is a procedure under Section 10 of the Planning and Compensation Act 1991 that enables anyone who wishes to do so to apply to the Local Planning Authority to determine whether a proposed use or operation, or an existing operational development or an existing use of land or any other matter constituting a failure to comply with any condition or limitation subject to which planning permission has been granted, is lawful, and if so, be granted a certificate to that effect.

“In this case the application was for the continuation of the use of land as a touring caravan and camping site having been used for a continuous and uninterrupted period of 10 years or more without the benefit of planning permission.

“The application was refused as the evidence as submitted does not undisputedly prove a continuous use of the entire site for the specified time period.

“The applicant has an opportunity to appeal the decision, or resubmit the application with further evidence; and the Local Planning Authority can consider taking Enforcement action following the refusal of the Certificate of Lawful Use application.”

