Popular north Wales pub reopening for Christmas following huge investment

All the stops are being pulled out to welcome customers back to a popular North Wales country pub which is reopening on Saturday after a six month refurbishment costing around £750,000.

The Bryntirion Inn at Llandderfel, near Bala was purchased by Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney, owners of the neighbouring Palé Hall and Estate, in July. The refurbishment proved a much bigger project than initially envisaged.

“We have been pushing to get The Bryn open in time for Christmas because we know how popular the pub is with local people,” said Anthony. “It has taken us longer than expected because we ended up totally refurbishing the entire pub, including redesigning the six bedrooms.

“An exceptional collection of car memorabilia from the 1930s to the ‘50s decorates the walls and we can’t wait for local people to see what we have done to upgrade their beloved ‘local’ where they will be able play darts and pool.”

Pub manager Dan Tustain is following in the footsteps of his grandfather, John, who was also landlord of The Bryntirion Inn more than 50 years ago.

“Initially, for the opening, we will be serving drinks only but the kitchen and restaurant will be opening early in the new year when we will have some exciting news to announce for Palé Hall Estate,” added Anthony.

Dan said: “I know that the local community can’t wait for The Bryn to open again, which is why we have made a special effort to reopen in time for Christmas.”

Dan, who has cousins living in the Dee Valley, has opted for a complete career change, having spent two-and-a-half years as a front line Metropolitan Police officer in London, following experience in the food and hospitality industries.

“It was only after I had accepted the job at The Bryntirion Inn that I discovered that my grandfather, John Tustain, was landlord there for a number of years,” he explained. “Of all the places to work on the planet, I discover there is family history!”

Having fallen in love with Palé Hall, Mr and Mrs Cooper-Barney are investing in other local ventures to support the community and enhance Bala as a tourist destination.

