Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new children’s splashpad at a popular park have taken a major step forward, with councillors backing proposals to open the free water play attraction by summer 2027.

Trustees of Ynysangharad War Memorial Park cabinet sub committee have given their approval to begin the process of developing and delivering the children’s splashpad within the Pontypridd park.

At a meeting on Tuesday, November 17, the committee supported the splashpad being developed on land to the rear of the National Lido of Wales and agreed to authorise officers to carry out the work to deliver the splashpad by the summer of 2027.

The Lido has welcomed over 117,000 visitors already this year and 2026 is once again looking to be another record-breaking year since re-opening in 2015, the committee report said.

The committee report said that while the Lido provides a range of exciting activities for older children including inflatables, boats and zorbing balls, there is comparatively less provision for toddlers and younger children.

It said that beyond the small fountain area, opportunities for age-appropriate water play are limited and that the introduction of a splashpad would “significantly help address this gap, offering an inclusive vibrant and interactive play experience that would greatly enhance the appeal of the park for younger families.”

It said that a splashpad would strengthen the park’s visitor offer, encouraging families to spend more time in both the park and the town adding that increased dwell time is “likely to generate wider economic benefits by supporting additional spend in local shops, cafes and other businesses.”

At a full council meeting in September, a report was presented proposing an investment of £800,000 in two new splashpads, one of which is to be at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, in collaboration with Pontypridd Town Council and subject to approval of the Ynysangharad War Memorial Park cabinet sub-committee.

At a Pontypridd Town Council meeting in September, the town council leader proposed a motion to support this development, and it was agreed that the town council will provide a one-off capital contribution of £125,000.

RCT Council leader Councillor Ann Crimmings said she thinks the addition of a splashpad would add to the park’s popularity and said that in Aberdare Park is hugely popular.

Mentioning the cost of living, she said families can spend the day at a splashpad with the little cost at all and in terms of inclusivity children in wheelchairs are able to use the splashpad.

She said it’s good to work with Pontypridd Town Council on it and having it in this area will have no impact on the rest of the park.

Councillor Christina Leyshon said it’s great to have a free facility like this for the children and, although the Lido is free, in the summer holidays it’s so booked it’s difficult for families so this splashpad will be fantastic.

Councillor Louisa Addiscott said it would offer wider opportunities for smaller children and the wider tourist attraction.

She said they’d had increased footfall since the Eisteddfod and this is only going to add to that and bring more economic value to the town centre.

Councillor Karl Johnson said the space is somewhere where the development of splashpad would be absolutely perfect.

He said he’s surprised it’s taken this long but they’re on the way and that has got to be celebrated.

He said it would prove an extra attraction and that the South Wales Metro would open up this facility to every resident within Rhondda Cynon Taf.

He said they need to be ambitious with the project and that it needs to match what the demand will be.

Cllr Johnson also said it can’t just be an isolated project adding that the play facility next to Cafe Lido is starting to look very tired.

The cabinet sub-committee report said that the growth of splashpads across the UK has proven extremely popular as a means of providing families with small children, an additional form of family recreation and activity.

Neighbouring local authorities in Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Neath and Port Talbot have all recently invested in such installations and noted the additional footfall into their parks where splashpads are present.

Historically, in addition to the Lido swimming facilities, additional water play provision was available within the park which catered specifically for younger children.

The report said that the introduction of a splashpad would provide a modern interpretation of the original facility.

It said that the proposed location would benefit from utilising existing drainage services from the Lido and would not impact on the adjacent garden that hosts the park’s larger events such as the BIG Welsh Bite.