Popular rail route closes for engineering work from tomorrow

Nation.Cymru staff

A section of one of Wales’ most scenic railway lines will close for five days from tomorrow as engineers carry out essential maintenance work.

The Heart of Wales Line between Craven Arms and Llandrindod Wells will close from 7am on Monday 28 September until 7pm on Friday 2 October.

Network Rail said the work was needed to maintain the safety and reliability of the railway and support the long-term future of the route.

Engineering teams will work at several locations, including Bucknell, Knucklas, Llangynllo, Penybont and Llandrindod Wells.

Work will include replacing track timbers between Bucknell and Llangynllo and renewing sleepers and timbers between Craven Arms Junction and Llandrindod Wells.

Engineers will also carry out surveys at Penybont Tunnel to help plan future work, while Llangynllo Tunnel will be inspected and undergo repairs and vegetation clearance.

Transport for Wales will operate rail replacement buses between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod Wells throughout the closure.

Trains will continue to run between Swansea and Llandrindod Wells.

TfW will operate a mixture of express buses and minibuses, with express services calling at Shrewsbury, Craven Arms, Knighton and Llandrindod Wells and minibuses serving all stations along the affected route.

From Monday to Thursday, five replacement services will depart Shrewsbury each day and six will leave Llandrindod Wells, running approximately every three hours.

On Friday, there will be four departures from Shrewsbury and five from Llandrindod Wells.

A small number of services between Shrewsbury and Crewe will also be affected, with buses replacing trains between 11.40pm and 5.30am each night.

Rail services are expected to resume after 7pm on Friday, with standby buses available if required.

Passengers have been warned that journeys could take longer than usual and are being advised to check before travelling.

Road closures

The engineering programme will also result in overnight closures at four level crossings further south on the Heart of Wales Line.

Brynmarlais level crossing, between Llandybie and Bonllwyn, will close from 10.05pm on Monday until 5.30am on Tuesday.

Llandadog level crossing will close from 9.45pm on Tuesday until 5.30am on Wednesday, followed by Llandybie level crossing from 10.05pm on Wednesday until 5.30am on Thursday.

Tirydail level crossing in Ammanford will close from 10.05pm on Thursday until 5.30am on Friday.

Passengers can check the latest journey information through Transport for Wales and National Rail Enquiries.

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