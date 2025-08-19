Popular restaurant helmed by award-winning chef to close its doors

Stephen Price

One of west Wales’ most celebrated eateries, which prides itself on “ethical sourcing, sustainability, and exceptional food” is set to close next month.

The Warren, Carmarthen, was founded by award-winning chef Deri Reed, and has gained national recognition after being named one of The Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Best Local Restaurants in Britain and to have won the Food Made Good Awards’ Sustainable Chef of the Year (2019).

As of 21 September though, business pressures have proven too much for Reed, who has said “it hasn’t been working for me for some time”.

Sharing the news on Facebook, chef Deri Reed wrote: “We’re Closing – It’s taken me a long time to write this announcement, as it’s something I’ve been putting off for too long.

“For those of you who know me well, you’ll know how much weight I’ve carried in running The Warren. Behind the front, there’s a man doing his best to keep afloat a business built on strong human and environmental ethics, while also trying to look after himself, his relationships, his home and his community. The truth is, it hasn’t been working for me for some time.

“So, from Sunday 21st September after service, The Warren will be going into hibernation for a little while, giving me space to pause, reflect, and work out what the next steps in this journey might be.

“I don’t see this as an ending. I imagine a future where this space is alive with new collaborations, where community food projects have a home here, and where The Warren continues to make noise from the streets of Carmarthen. With the support of some brilliant people and organisations, I’ll be exploring what that could look like.

“In the meantime, our team is ready to give you the best of what we’ve got over the next five weeks. So please do come in, enjoy a meal with us, use any vouchers you’ve been holding onto, and help us celebrate the wonderful achievements we’ve made together so far.

“Until next time, Deri Reed.”

Seasonal, ethical food

The Warren has gained notoriety for their ethos that “food should be more than just a meal—it should be an experience that nourishes both body and soul”.

Nestled in the heart of Carmarthen, the independent restaurant on Mansel Street celebrates local produce, honest cooking, and sustainability.

In 2024, their dedication to community-driven food initiatives was recognised when The Warren’s partner project, Cegin Hedyn, won the BBC Morning Live Community Food Champion award at the BBC Food & Farming Awards.

They work closely with local farmers, growers, and producers to bring fresh seasonal ingredients, evolving with the seasons, “ensuring that every dish tells a story of our community and its land”.

Beyond the plate, they pride themselves on being part of a movement towards a better food system. Running on 100% renewable energy, they take great pride in our commitment to sustainability, reducing waste, and making a positive impact on both people and the planet.

“Beautiful messages”

Following the outpouring of sadness, and well wishes, Deri Reed shared an emotional follow-up post where he thanked everyone for their support.

He wrote: “Thank you so much for all your beautiful messages since yesterday’s news.

“If you’re visiting in the next 5 weeks please leave us a memory in this book.

“I’m predicting that I’m going to need some reassuring messages to help me into the next chapter xxx”

The original post received a high number of posts and shares, as diners from across Wales, the UK, and the rest of the world, shared their disbelief and hopes for Deri’s future success.

One commenter wrote: “Ahhh, the Warren is the first restaurant I ate at in Carmarthen. You hosted our health board LGBTQ+ group for me when I worked there and have provided a haven of safety with nurturing food for so many groups and people over the years.

“Our life/work commitments have kept us away for the last year but we’ve talked about coming so many times with fond memories. We will come and eat with you once more before you pause and reflect. I hope you find something to bring back that serves you as well as the people you hold space for.

“We would love to see you continue to offer your delicious food and thoughtful ethical presence in a way that nurtures you too.”

Lesley Glover wrote: “Deri, I come from the USA to visit my home town every year and you and The Warren are my first stop . I am so sad to hear this news . Thank you for everything . You have brought a lot of joy to me and my family.”

Clare Warren added: “Best wishes in whatever is carved out for you in future. Taking time for yourself and healing is important. And from that will come renewed vigour and curiosity. Take care and look forward to seeing what comes next for you.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

