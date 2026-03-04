Popular scenic route faces transformation after unanimous vote

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Improvements to a scenic waterside path described as “central to life” have been unanimously approved.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee agreed to an application to demolish an existing boundary wall to create an improved footpath at Llyn Bach.

All 11 councillors voted in favour of plans to upgrade the popular Cob Crwn route, for pedestrians, cyclists and other users.

The proposal came before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee on Monday, March 2.

The meeting heard that the existing informal route consisted of uneven, grassed areas and that the uneven surfaces did not meet modern standards.

The improvements would see the replacement of the grassy sections and improvements to the route with a “sturdy, level and accessible path”.

The new durable, level, and accessible pathway would be built in accordance with Active Travel (Wales) Act guidance and relevant inclusive design standards, the plans said.

It would include a widened shared-use corridor suitable for wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and pushchairs and a “consistent, firm, and slip-resistant surface,” for year-round use.

The plans also described improving the gradients, to comply with inclusive mobility design requirements, and a “more coherent pedestrian route” to connect key destinations within Porthmadog.

The site is located on the outskirts of the town, just off the existing Llyn Bach car park.

It is approximately 220m away from the Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau Special Area of Conservation [SAC].

The plans said it was considered that “the proposal would be unlikely to have any significant impact on the SAC”.

Although loss of a recreational area had been an objection raised, planners said it was “not considered to have any adverse impact”.

The application was approved with conditions, which included tree preservation, pollution mitigation measures, and biodiversity enhancements.

Important part of daily life

Speaking on behalf of the local member Cllr Nia Jeffreys, who could not attend, Cllr June Jones said she was “very familiar” with the path, which was very well known in the town and was an “important part of daily life in Porthmadog”.

“You can’t walk along that path without coming across at least half a dozen people,” she said.

“It is very popular as a place where children run about, for people with prams, older people, people with bikes, and it is a very important path for the town.

“It is an excellent path for those interested in bird watching and this is a very good scheme to help promote physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“There is no need to close the existing footpath, so the local councillor is very much in favour.”