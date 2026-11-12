Popular seaside coffee shop set to open new city brunch spot

Amelia Jones

A popular seaside village coffee shop has announced it will open a new brunch spot in a Welsh city.

Oyster Coffee, which currently operates from its first shop on Newton Road in Mumbles, has announced plans to open a second coffee spot, bringing its offering of speciality coffee and brunch to a new neighbourhood.

Sharing the news on social media, the business revealed its excitement about the next chapter, introducing the new venture as Oyster Coffee, Sketty.

The announcement read: “We are SO excited to finally share that we are opening another coffee shop!

“Introducing Oyster Coffee, Sketty.

“A new little space for great coffee, delicious brunch and lovely moments. We can’t wait to bring our love for coffee to Sketty and welcome you all through our doors.

“There’s lots of exciting things to come, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter with you all!”

The expansion marks an exciting milestone for the independent business, which has established its first home in the popular coastal village of Mumbles.

Its new Eversley Road premises will bring another independent coffee destination to Sketty, an area known for its mix of local shops, cafés and independent businesses.

While an official opening date and further details about the new premises have yet to be announced, the team has promised plenty more news in the coming weeks.

With great coffee, brunch and a new neighbourhood to welcome, Oyster Coffee’s arrival is set to be an exciting addition to Sketty’s local food and drink scene.

You can find more updates here.