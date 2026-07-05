Popular seaside destination considers crackdown on beach barbecues and bonfires

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A popular Welsh seaside destination could introduce restrictions on beach barbecues and bonfires during the summer months following growing concerns about antisocial behaviour.

The leader of Swansea Council said the authority would consider introducing seasonal restrictions after opposition councillors raised concerns about disposable barbecues, litter and disorder on the city’s beaches.

Opposition councillor Sam Bennett thanked council staff for their efforts cleaning Swansea Beach but said large numbers of disposable barbecues were being left behind. Bennett, who represents the Marina ward, said antisocial behaviour in the dunes between the promenade and the sea had also become a recurring problem.

Speaking at a meeting of the full council, he asked whether the authority would consider introducing restrictions on bonfires and barbecues similar to those already in place for dogs on some beaches.

Council leader Rob Stewart said the council kept the issue under review.

“If we feel further measures are necessary then obviously we will look to implement them,” he said.

He added that the council had also introduced measures with South Wales Police to tackle antisocial behaviour in the Marina area.

The council has provided red bins for disposable barbecues, increased its beach-cleaning programme and is organising community litter-picking events in the marina, dunes and along the beach.

Councillor Angela O’Connor said many councils had already banned disposable barbecues on beaches and instead provided designated areas with electric grills.

She said families in her Mumbles ward had told her they were worried about taking young children to the beach because of broken glass, drug use and antisocial behaviour.

South Wales Police also introduced a dispersal order covering Langland Bay last week, giving officers additional powers to disperse groups of people. The order remained in force until the evening of June 26 and, O’Connor said, had not been introduced lightly.

Stewart said the council and police would continue to respond firmly to incidents but warned against creating the impression that the city was unsafe.

“What we don’t want to do is give the appearance that Swansea is some sort of place to avoid as it’s a beautiful place for people to enjoy during the summer months,” he said.

He added that while there were pockets of antisocial behaviour and crime, as in any city, they would continue to receive a swift and robust response.