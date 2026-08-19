Popular seaside resort unveils major upgrade to public toilets

Nation.Cymru staff

The public toilets at one of Wales’ most popular seaside resorts have been upgraded using funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Over the past few months, a brand-new public toilet facility has been developed on the North Promenade, Barmouth, to provide high-quality modern facilities that meet the needs of everyone, including disabled people, and families in need of baby-changing facilities.

This investment will help ensure that local residents and visitors can continue to have access to clean, modern and reliable facilities in one of the county’s most popular locations.

Barmouth is famous for its wide sandy beach, beautiful harbour and stunning views over the Mawddach estuary, but the location also offers favourable conditions for generating solar energy.

The modernisation plans included the installation of an off-grid solar energy system consisting of five roof-mounted solar panels, along with a battery and an inverter. The system provides a sustainable electricity supply that is sufficient to meet the building’s electricity needs.

This renewable energy will provide enough electricity to run the building’s LED lights and ventilation units, reducing the demand for energy from traditional sources and helping to make the facilities more self-sufficient.

The use of solar technology and energy storage also reduces the site’s carbon footprint and contributes to Cyngor Gwynedd’s commitment to de-carbonising its public assets, promoting the use of renewable energy, and increasing the sustainability of its public infrastructure.

Councillor June Jones, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Engineering and Gwynedd Consultancy (YGC), said:”We very much welcome this grant. We know how important it is for public facilities to be reliable, accessible and welcoming to all. This investment will enable us to ensure that these toilets remain modern facilities of a high quality, suitable for the needs of local residents and visitors now and in the future.

“It is also encouraging to see renewable energy technology being incorporated into the project, helping to reduce operating costs and the environmental impact of the facilities.”

A list of the Council’s public toilets and community toilets can be found on the website: Public toilets – Cyngor Gwynedd

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