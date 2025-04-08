Popular shop forced to close amid spiralling costs

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

A popular shop in Merthyr Tydfil has been forced to close because of the spiralling costs it has faced.

Paula’s Boutique, in Newmarket Walk Merthyr Tydfil was a women’s clothing store run by Paula Owen who said the cost of rent was a reason for the closure and said that they had asked the council for help without success.

They had also previously raised concerns about the lift and elevator in St Tydfil’s shopping centre not working for years and the impact this was having on trade.

The store was meant to close in a few weeks but the stock has already sold out.

Paula Owen said: “It hasn’t been a normal shop. It has been a pleasure. It hasn’t been a job, it has been a pleasure The customers have been so amazing.”

She said she’d been asking the council why the lift and escalator were not working since before Christmas, because some customers couldn’t come over the bridge or down the steps.

Paula said: “It’s just been so hard.”

She said the council “weren’t interested” when she asked for help with rents and costs “after all we’ve put into the town.”

Saying: “I know things are hard for everyone. I know councils are struggling. But they are spending money on the wrong things.”

Speaking about the closure, she said: “It is heart wrenching. To think we have built it up.

“It has been an absolutely fabulous business. Through lockdown we kept everybody going.”

Paula said they tried to promote businesses and events in the town and that because they knew money was tight for people they changed their stock to accommodate that.

Gary Bailey from the store said the store had been there for six years and that they’d received 30 bouquets in the last few days from customers saying the shop had become a hub.

He said: “There were lots of tears over the last few days.”

Gary said: “It’s just been a really great place to be. The last few days have really highlighted that. It was all about Paula.”

He said that they’ve been trying to liaise with the council to get some help and sent them their figures saying they couldn’t possibly go on.

But they received an email from the council saying they couldn’t help them.

Gary said they were sent a link for a loan but that they didn’t want to take out a loan.

He said: “We had to make a call quickly.” They thought they would have a few weeks to close down and seel the stock but the shop is now completely empty.

Gary said the shop had an audience on Facebook of between 3,000 and 5,000 hits a day and that this was keeping them going.

He said the lift and escalator in the town centre had not been working properly for years and that they’d told the council that if they want to make the town survive they had to bring the market down for the Christmas period.

He said that now the market is coming down in October or November.

Gary said: “We didn’t want to shut down. There is just no way we could have carried on with the costs. If it wasn’t now it would be not much longer.”

He said it’s a shame because of the community that Paula had at the shop and online and having won an award last year and now the shop is closing.

A spokesperson for Merthyr Tydfil Council said: “We are saddened to hear that the owners of Paula’s Boutique have taken the decision to close their business in Merthyr Tydfil town centre.

“Support has been provided for many businesses, both within St Tydfil’s Shopping Centre and the wider town centre area, including Paula’s Boutique, and we have supported many of the businesses for a number of years.

“The enterprise team and shopping centre team provide significant levels of support, with grant funding and loan funding opportunities, as well as business rates relief schemes, business needs assessment support and the creation of a traders working group within the shopping centre for market traders.

“Work is ongoing within St. Tydfil Shopping Centre to improve and enhance the facility. In the past year the council has addressed water ingress issues and worked to improve the aesthetic of the area. In the past year the council has invested financially in the infrastructure.

“The shopping centre team continues to hold events to attract the public and visitors into the centre, with the aim of increasing footfall and economic benefits for the businesses. Very positive feedback has been received from the traders.

“It is recognised that all town centres nationally are going through challenging times, but there are exciting opportunities in the future for Merthyr Tydfil town centre, this has been demonstrated through the positive response to the relocation of the indoor market and the interest that has been expressed for future traders for business units.”

