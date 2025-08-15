Popular tourist attraction unveils new logo

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A new logo for a popular Gwent tourist attraction has been unveiled just weeks before it reopens for the first time in three years.

The logo will be displayed prominently on a three metre wide and 1.2 metres tall timber welcome sign at the entrance to Green Meadow Community Farm’s car park from the roundabout on Greenforge Way roundabout in Cwmbran.

The logo features an “animal icon group” of the silhouette of a bull and the outline of a goat against it as well as the smaller silhouette of a pig with a rabbit at the bull’s front hoofs.

Welcome

The writing, in English and Welsh, states “Croeso i Fferm Gymunedol Green Meadow Community Farm” with Green Medow in large capital letters while a double sided panel will be used as an “open” and “closed” sign.

The council’s planning department has approved advertising consent for the welcome sign.

The small working farm and visitor attraction has been closed to the public since autumn 2022 when the council agreed to a revamp to make it commercially viable.

It had to redraw those plans on cost grounds however in September 2023 when it also agreed to provide a further £1.6 million towards the project, that is still intended to make the farm self-sufficient as an attraction.

The redevelopment has cost a total of £3.7m and in July the council confirmed the attraction will reopen on Saturday, September 13 with a planned April opening date already missed.

Existing buildings are being refurbished as part of the project which also includes building a new play barn and animal barn and improvements to the entrance while the Haybarn will be an event space for weddings, parties and corporate functions.

Restaurant

The council announced earlier in August it has appointed BaxterStorey as catering provider and operator for the farm including the 90 seat ‘The Farmer’s Table’ restaurant which is in a new oak-beam conservatory.

It will serve locally sourced produce and the restaurant and takeaway will be available without visitors having to pay the farm entry free.

Green Meadow has been a working farm for more than 250 years and enthusiasts who feared it would be would be lost to development saved it in the 1980s.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

