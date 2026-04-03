Popular visitor destination gains Official Bathing Water status

Llandeilo’s popular Swing Bridge site on the River Tywi has been officially granted Bathing Water Designation, following a successful community-led campaign.

The decision, confirmed by the Welsh Government, means that from the 2026 bathing season, the site will be subject to regular water quality monitoring by Natural Resources Wales and will benefit from a legal obligation to improve water quality.

Significantly, this is only the second river location in Wales to receive Bathing Water Designation. The first was a section of the River Wye at The Warren in Hay-on-Wye, which was granted designated status in 2024.

The application for the Swing Bridge was submitted by local group Tywi Bathers, supported by extensive evidence including bather counts and strong public backing during a formal consultation process.

The campaign began with a public meeting in August 2023, organised by local resident Jude Western. More than 100 people attended, hearing an inspiring talk from Kirsty Davies of Surfers Against Sewage. The meeting reflected the strength of local feeling for the site, where people have been swimming for over a century and which continues to be enjoyed by people of all ages every summer.

Bathing Water Designation marks a major milestone, offering enhanced protection for both public health and the natural environment. It also ensures that clear, accessible information about water quality will be available on-site for residents and visitors.

Kate Glanville, Chair of Tywi Bathers, said: “This is a fantastic result for Llandeilo and everyone who values the River Tywi. To become only the second river site in Wales to achieve this status makes it even more special.

“It reflects the strength of community support and the dedication of our volunteers, who over the past three years have worked tirelessly to gather evidence and encourage participation in the consultation.

“This designation will help drive improvements in water quality, benefiting swimmers, wildlife and future generations.”

The Welsh Government confirmed that the designation followed careful consideration of both the application and consultation responses, concluding that the Swing Bridge meets the required criteria.

Natural Resources Wales will carry out regular monitoring during the bathing season and information regarding water quality will be available on the NRW website once the bathing season starts.

Tywi Bathers is encouraging the community to continue supporting efforts to protect and improve the River Tywi. Improving water quality and safeguarding the river for future generations is a long-term commitment, and local people can play an important role.

A number of organisations are already working to support this effort. Achub y Tywi Citizen Science Group and the West Wales River Trust, offer opportunities to help monitor water quality and improve river habitats.