Popular walking challenge set to return after break

A popular challenge series of walks through a Welsh county borough will not run again until 2027.

The Caerphilly Challenge Series features several walks of varying lengths, designed to showcase the area’s landscapes while encouraging active lifestyles.

Though there will be no challenge series in 2026, the event will return in 2027 with a new route starting from Ty Penallta.

As part of preparations for its return, organisers will be holding a trial walk in October 2026 and are inviting 150 walkers to take part.

The trial walk will help organisers finalise the route, logistics and event arrangements ahead of the full return of the walking challenge next year.

The Caerphilly Challenge Series has attracted hundreds of participants who have navigated their way around the course. In previous years, the range of routes provided options for participants of all fitness levels, including runners.

Further details about the October test walk, including how to sign up, will be announced in the coming months. Walkers interested in taking part are encouraged to keep an eye on council channels.

For more information about the Caerphilly Challenge Series, visit their site here.