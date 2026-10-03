Popular waterside walking and cycling route extended

Nation.Cymru Staff

A popular waterside walking and cycling route in north Wales has reopened following work to enhance the area’s active travel network.

The Cob Crwn path in Porthmadog, described as an “important part of daily life” in the town, has now been extended and is open for public use.

The scheme was funded through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

It was developed and delivered jointly by Cyngor Gwynedd’s Economy, Environment and YGC departments, with the aim of improving leisure and accessibility facilities in the town centre.

The informal path had previously come on the council’s radar as several sections were uneven and unsuitable for pedestrians, cyclists and other users.

In March 2026, the council’s planning committee unanimously voted to upgrade the Cob Crwn route, including an accessible and slip-resistant pathway suitable for wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and pushchairs.

The plans also described improving the gradients, to comply with inclusive mobility design requirements, and a “more coherent pedestrian route” to connect key destinations within Porthmadog, according to the LDRS.

Although the path is now open to the public, some work will continue on the site over the coming weeks to complete the project.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Cyngor Gwynedd Leader and also local member for this part of Porthmadog, said: “I’m pleased to see the Cob Crwn path extension now open to the public. This area is important for the residents of Porthmadog, and the improvements provide an opportunity for more people to enjoy it.

“It’s encouraging to see investment in our town leading to practical improvements for the community and contributing to the town’s regeneration.

“There are plans to hold an official opening event to celebrate the work, and I would encourage local people who wish to attend to keep an eye out for further details, which will be announced soon.”

Councillor R. Medwyn Hughes, Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, added: “It is great to see the path now open and available to the community.

“Investing in public spaces, improving connections, and creating opportunities for people to walk and cycle are important parts of making our towns attractive and accessible places to live, work and visit.”

The Cob Crwn path is located on the outskirts of Porthmadog, just off the existing Llyn Bach car park.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.