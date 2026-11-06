Popular wellness and music festival announces 2027 return after sell-out year

Nation.Cymru staff

A popular four-day wellness and music festival is set to return in 2027 following a sell-out year, with an exciting programme of music, activities and new experiences planned.

The Big Retreat will return to its home in Lawrenny, Pembrokeshire, from 28–31 May 2027, after a sell-out festival in 2026.

Early bird tickets have already sold out, and more than two-thirds of all tickets for 2027 have been sold. It has also been shortlisted for Independent Festival of the Year at the UK Festival Awards 2026 and is a finalist for Most Transformational Retreat at the Retreat Standards Organisation awards.

Set overlooking the Cleddau Estuary in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the four-day festival brings together live music, food, fitness, adventure and creativity, with more than 500 experiences for guests to choose from.

The first music acts for 2027 have already been announced, including Rick Parfitt Jnr’s Big Rock Show, Ibiza in Symphony, Abba Revival, Skinny Living, Very Santana, Deptford Northern Soul Club and the Lycra 80’s Party, alongside Belle Chen, Chloëbeth, and DJ Ladyshift, with more music, talks and comedy to be announced in the coming months.

Something for everyone

Part retreat and part festival, The Big Retreat is built on the idea that feeling good means something different to everyone. For some, that means yoga overlooking the estuary.

For others, it’s wild swimming, paddleboarding or trying the latest fitness class. Guests can also explore cookery demonstrations, foraging, bushcraft and creative workshops, before live bands, DJ sets, silent discos and late-night singalongs take over in the evening.

New for 2027 is The Siesta. Every day from 1–3pm, the whole festival slows down. Nothing stops, but the pace softens. Sink into a gong bath, stretch it out with Pilates in the Fitness Field or pick up a few tricks at a sleep workshop. Curl up for a proper snooze in one of the chill-out tents, or grab a glass of wine and settle in with that view across the estuary.

Also new, The Playing Ground brings people together over pickleball, table tennis and giant games. And The Emporium is all about feeling fabulous in the body you have now. Find the colours that make you glow with an expert colour stylist, try a whole new look, or finally wear the bikini or that mad dress you’ve been saving, and celebrate it.

Coming on your own has never been easier, with a new Solo Lounge, a dedicated crew of volunteers for solo guests, solo camping areas, pre-pitched tents and meet-ups on Friday and Saturday evenings. Families are welcome too, with family camping and a dedicated family area.

Incredible programme

Amber Lort-Phillips, Co-founder & Director of The Big Retreat, said:”Pembrokeshire is where The Big Retreat began, and there is something incredibly special about seeing our community return to Lawrenny every May.

“We’re already working on an incredible programme for 2027 and can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another four days of doing more of what makes us feel good.”

Adult tickets from £269, juniors £80, under-fives free. You can get tickets here.