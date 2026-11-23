Nation.Cymru Staff

A popular Welsh bakery has scooped a prestigious business award following a landmark year that saw it open a new production facility and expand its operations.

Family-run Pettigrew Bakeries was named Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year at the 2026 Cardiff Business Awards on Friday 13th November, as businesses from across the capital gathered for the awards’ 12th annual ceremony.

The win follows the opening of Pettigrew’s new six-figure, privately funded 5,500 sq ft ‘Breadquarters’ in Penylan earlier this year, designed to improve working conditions for its bakers and support the next chapter of the business.

Established in 2016, Pettigrew Bakeries now has 60 staff and operates five bakery shops and café spaces in Cardiff; the new Breadquarters’ in Penylan, the original Canton site opposite Victoria Park, the Moy Road garage site in Roath; a high street bakery shop in Rhiwbina Village, and one in Castle Arcade, city centre.

Pettigrew Bakeries also trades weekly at Cardiff Farmers Markets in Rhiwbina (Fridays), Roath (Saturdays) and Riverside (Sundays).

Run by directors David and Lee Le Masurier, the business bakes through the night, 363 days a year, to supply its counters and hospitality customers.

Its wholesale customers include Thomas by Tom Simmons, Sonder, Silures, Wales Millennium Centre, and Hiraeth, with the bakery producing handcrafted sourdoughs, laminated pastries and thousands of Welsh cakes each week.

David Le Masurier, founder and co-owner of Pettigrew Bakeries, said: “This means a huge amount to us, particularly in a yearwhen our team has put so much into scaling the business and opening our ‘Breadquarters’.

“People see the bread and pastries on the counter – but behind those products are bakers working through the night week-in, week-out, shop teams welcoming our regulars, delivery drivers out early and people quietly keeping everything running. This award belongs to all of them.

“We’ve spent ten years building Pettigrew around real food, skilled people and customers who care about what we do. To have that recognised by the wider Cardiff business community on Friday night is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Breadquarters

The opening of Pettigrew’s ‘Breadquarters’ brought Pettigrew’s bakers together, with purpose-built production facilities and a 35-cover café where customers can watch the team work through windows into the bakery.

The investment provided the capacity to at least double production across the business, while supporting the hands-on skills and traditional techniques behind their products.

It also removed the need to run duplicate bakery facilities and transport ingredients between production sites, with the businessestimating a potential reduction in its overall carbon footprint of approximately 25–30 per cent.

David summarised: “Cardiff has supported us from the beginning, from the people picking up their weekend sourdough and croissants to the chefs choosing our bread for their menus. Winning this award is a lovely moment to stop, take stock and celebrate what we’ve all built together.”

This isn’t the first time that Pettigrew has picked up a prestigious award for its bakes as, in 2025, the team at St Fagan’s Food Festival named them the most Sustainable Trader. Additionally, in 2024, Pettigrew Bakeries attended the UK Baking Industry Awards and was named ‘UK Craft Bakery of the Year’.

Amy North, Editor of British Baker and head judge, said at the time: “Pettigrew Bakeries is a deserving winner of Craft Bakery Business of the Year… an exemplary business which serves as a reminder of the thriving craft bakery scene in the UK.”