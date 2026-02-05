Popular Welsh brunch spot to expand with new bakery and deli

A popular independent brunch spot in Cardiff has announced its plans for expansion this week in response to growing demand from locals for more grab-and-go options.

Park Side Kitchen is expanding to include a brand-new Bakery & Deli at the Amber Vista development in Lakeside, Cardiff.

The move follows the decision that Ballers Pizza – situated next door – will not reopen its restaurant doors this February, after a short period of closure at the beginning of this year.

In its place, Park Side Bakery & Deli will bake fresh breads, pastries and cakes on site to supply both the Lakeside venue, and Park Side’s original location in Heath.

Meanwhile, the Ballers brand will live on in pop-ups and events best suited to capture the playful, high-energy spirit it’s known for.

Both Parkside and Ballers are owned by the Fire & Wine Group.

After a period of refurbishment and development, the new Park Side bakery and deli will offer: Freshly baked breads, pastries and cakes, produced in-house daily; a deli counter with savoury takeaway options including sandwiches, hot paninis and wholesome grab-and-go bites; and a curated range of pantry-style deli items to take home.

It will also undergo a full interior refresh so that the bakery & deli sits seamlessly alongside Park Side Kitchen next door.

Sophie Martinez, co-founder of Park Side, said: “Since launching at Lakeside almost two years ago, Park Side has quickly become a local favourite for all-day dining, coffee and brunch. We’re so excited to be building on that by opening our own bakery next-door; it means we’ll be able to expand our product range whilst delivering both a relaxed, high-quality dine-in experience, and a seamless grab-and-go option at the same time.”

She continued, “Though the brand will certainly live on, we are still sad to say goodbye to Ballers in Lakeside and want to say a big thank you to our loyal customers who’ve visited over the last couple of years. We hope they’ll be just as excited to tuck into a slice of freshly baked focaccia as they were a slice of our sourdough pizza!”

To stay up to date with the developments, you can follow Parkside on Instagram or sign up to the newsletter.