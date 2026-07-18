Popular Welsh-medium school to expand intake amid soaring demand

Kieran Molloy – Local democracy reporter

A popular Welsh-medium secondary school will admit up to 300 new pupils for the 2027-28 year in a “short-term measure” in response to demand increases.

The new pupils will be admitted to the Year Seven age group at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf in an expanded intake for the 2027 academic year.

A letter sent to parents reads: “At its meeting on July 16, 2026, the council’s cabinet considered the proposed changes, the responses received during the engagement, the issues raised, the council’s response to these, and recommendations on the way forward.”

It continues: “Cabinet noted the planned temporary increase to intakes at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf by 60 places for the 2027-28 school year and authorised officers to take the appropriate actions to allow for the increased intake to the school.”

Therefore up to 300 students will be admitted to the school in 2027-28.

According to the letter this is a “short-term measure to respond to a temporary increase in demand”.

The increased intake will only apply to the 2027-28 school year with pupil numbers expected to return to lower levels in following years.

Planned enhancements to dining and communal areas are also planned to “help alleviate existing accommodation pressures and ensure the school continues to provide a positive learning environment for all pupils”.

The letter reads: “The council has worked closely with Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf to understand practical considerations, listen to the issues identified, and ensure that the proposed change is deliverable and supports the continued quality of education at the school

“Detailed assessments have confirmed that the school site could accommodate a temporary increase in pupil numbers and a range of measures, including internal modifications and targeted improvements to facilities, will be implemented to support this.”

During the cabinet meeting, Cllr Sarah Merry, deputy leader and member for education, said: “In the medium term there are sufficient places within the education system but it is that one year that is a shortfall period.”

The application process for admissions to Year Seven in September 2027 begins on September 4 and closes on October 30, 2026.

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