Popular Welsh waterfalls path reopens after major restoration

A popular waterfalls path in Wales has reopened to the public after undergoing major restoration work.

The footpath leading to Melincwrt Waterfalls in Neath Port Talbot was closed for over a year following severe damage by Storm Darrah in 2024.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW), who manages Melincwrt Waterfalls Nature Reserve, said the storm caused significant erosion, undercutting and tree fall along the route.

Working in close partnership with WTSWW and Neath Port Talbot Council’s Biodiversity Team, essential repairs have now been completed to make access safe again for everyone.

The footpath forms part of a wider 12-acre nature reserve.

Contractors tackled challenging winter weather in Resolven to stabilise the pathway, rebuild a protective retaining wall and improve the surface, making the route more accessible.

The works also included the careful surveying and transplanting of important Welsh Atlantic Rainforest species found on site, helping protect and enhance local biodiversity.

Additional habitat improvements were made to support the red‑listed Willow Tit, creating better conditions that encourage this nationally declining bird species to nest in the area.

These repairs follow recent improvements to the nearby car park.

During the closure period, otters and salmon could be seen travelling through the river, offering a reminder of just how ecologically rich the reserve is.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips said: “Melincwrt Waterfall is one of our most cherished natural landmarks, and I’m delighted to see the pathway safely reopened for residents and visitors.

“The restoration work not only protects this much-loved route for the future but also supports the incredible wildlife and habitats that make the reserve so special.

“My thanks go to The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, our biodiversity team and contractors for their hard work during some challenging conditions.

“With the improvements now complete, spring is the perfect time to rediscover this beautiful nature reserve.”

Reserve Manager at The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales, Paul Thornton said: “Storm Darrah and the harsh winter of 2024/25 had a major impact on the reserve which forced the path closure for over a year, so we are so pleased the path has now been improved for locals and visitors to the nature reserve.

“While the waterfalls remain the main tourist draw during the closure, we learnt how important the nature reserve is to local people, some of whom visit daily to engage with nature.

“It is great to have access reinstated for all users and for the path to have been made more resilient to ongoing wet winters.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the funders and to Neath Port Talbot Council’s Biodiversity team who lead on this project.”

The restoration has been made possible through £86,401.50 of funding from Neath Port Talbot Council’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF) Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Events (HCTE) Fund.

This investment has enabled urgent works to safeguard this special reserve for years to come.