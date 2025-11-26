Pork ‘isn’t off the menu’ amid false rumours of school lunch ban

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Online claims that pork was removed from some school menus in a Welsh city are not true, a senior councillor has confirmed amid warnings about “rumour and speculation”.

Newport Cllr Deb Davies said the truth was “straightforward” and “pork was a meal option on school menus only last week”.

“Pork isn’t off the menu in our schools,” she told a council meeting on Tuesday.

Cllr Davies, the deputy leader and cabinet member for education, also said: “In our current climate, some might find a hidden inference behind the rumour, and I feel I need to remind this chamber that we do not tolerate division or intent to undermine community cohesion.”

Cllr Matthew Evans, who leads the council’s Conservative group, had asked her to clarify whether there was any truth to the online claims.

He said he was “relieved” to hear the rumours were not true, and claimed councillors “have a duty” to clear up speculation.

“The whole point is that we should be united together against these rumours on social media,” he said. “We need to also ensure that Johnny is able to have his ham sandwich, or ham and cheese toastie, if he wants to.”

But Cllr Davies said “facts can be clarified by contacting our education authority – we don’t need speeches in this chamber, we just check the facts”.

“Going forward, perhaps we all also need to treat rumours and misinformation that we find on social media with the scepticism they frequently deserve,” the deputy leader added.