Port Talbot man jailed for 23 years for rape of two children

A man from Port Talbot has been jailed for 23 years after being convicted of raping two children.

Michael Allen, 45, of Tanygroes Street, was found guilty in March of four counts of rape involving two separate victims, both of whom were under the age of 18 at the time of the offences. He was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Monday 20th April.

During the hearing, statements from the victims described the lasting impact of the abuse, with both saying it had ruined their lives and taken away their childhoods.

Sentencing Allen, Judge Catherine Richards said she was satisfied he posed a serious risk to young girls, adding that he was sexually attracted to children and would remain a danger if given access to them again.

Detective Constable Penny Romanello, who led the investigation, said the case had exposed the extent of Allen’s offending.

“This thorough investigation has shown that Michael Allen is an incredibly dangerous man capable of horrendous sexual crimes against children,” she said.

“His two victims have been through a dreadful ordeal at his hands; one which we cannot even begin to understand the damage that he has caused them both physically and mentally.

“We commend them both for their bravery in speaking up about Michael Allen’s crimes.”