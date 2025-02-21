Port Talbot resident shares ‘betrayal’ at Mr Burton premiere snub

Stephen Price

A resident of Richard Burton’s home village has expressed her disappointment after discovering that there will be no local, or even Welsh premiere of the forthcoming biopic which features a lead cast from England.

The resident of Pontrhydyfen, where Burton was raised and much of the filming took place, contacted Nation.Cymru, sharing her concerns about the treatment of locals who had initially embraced the production.

She claims that she and other residents were assured that they would be rewarded with a local premiere, which is instead taking place in London on 3 March during ‘Wales Week’.

The resident, who has lived in the area all her life, wrote: “I am writing to express my disappointment and frustration as a local resident regarding the news that there will be no local premiere of Mr. Burton.

“As you might be aware, the film depicts the early life of Richard Burton and our community in Port Talbot showed great support during the film’s production, accommodating the disruptions that come with hosting a major film production.

“We did so in good faith, reassured by the promise from film makers that we would have the opportunity to celebrate the film’s release locally with a special premiere.

“Having spoken to BAFTA Cymru this week, it has now come to light that the only premiere will take place in London on March 3rd, reserved for celebrities and invited guests.

“Meanwhile, those of us who welcomed the production into our homes, streets and fields will have to wait until the nationwide release in the first week of April.

“This decision feels like a betrayal of the goodwill shown by our community where the story is based and plays out.”

“Moving, untold story”

Mr Burton is said to tell “the moving, untold story of Richard Burton’s formative years and the man who became his guiding hand and inspiration.”

Bringing to screen a story about “wild school boy Rich Jenkins”, the son of a boozy miner, and the English teacher who recognised his talent, Philip Burton – transforming Rich Jenkins into Richard Burton the biggest star Wales has ever produced.

The film has drawn criticism for its three lead cast members, named in the trailer above – Toby Jones in the title role, with ‘rising star’ Harry Lawtey playing the young Richard Jenkins and Oscar nominee Lesley Manville who plays ‘Ma Smith’, Philip Burton’s landlady and close confidante.

The film has been financed by BBC Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales, in partnership with Creative Wales, with Marc Evans, helming the movie as director.

Mr Burton is set for release on April 4 to coincide with the centenary of Richard Burton’s birth.

Sarah Lebutsch, MD International Sales, Independent Entertainment, said: “Mr Burton is a touching story about the people without whom legends like Richard Burton wouldn’t exist. Following in the footsteps of films about inspirational teachers like Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring it to the market.”

Ed Talfan, producer, Severn Screen, added: “We are thrilled to be working with director Marc Evans on this extraordinary project. The script is emotional and nuanced, and it will be a joy to see our characters brought to life by such a stellar cast.”

“Excluded”

According to the Pontrhydyfen resident, who asked not to be named, locals were initially excited to be involved in the film’s production, whether as extras, crew members, or service providers.

She shared: “It is disheartening that their contributions will not be recognised with an advance screening in the very place that helped bring the story to life.

“A local premiere would have provided an opportunity to showcase our town’s involvement and celebrate our cultural connection to Richard Burton, especially somewhere like the former Plaza cinema in Port Talbot which Richard Burton himself attended.

“Such an event would have boosted local pride and supported businesses that were impacted during filming and more recently given the town the valid lift and boost needed following the doom and gloom around the closure of TATA Steels blast furnaces.

“To now be excluded from this milestone undermines the sense of partnership that was fostered during production.”

She added: “I urge the film’s producers and distributors to reconsider their decision and honour the commitment made to our community.

“Providing a local screening ahead of the national release would demonstrate respect for those who played a role in the film’s success and would help mend the disappointment currently felt by many.”

Assurance

According to the Pontrhydyfen resident, some of the filming for Mr Burton took on the viaduct near her house and she said that “the production crew pretty much took over the entire area at the time”.

Adding weight to how much the community initially embraced the production, she shared: “They also knocked my neighbours doors asking if they could use their homes in the production.

“I have friends who were extras and there were lots of messages on Facebook during filming about local businesses supporting the production across the area.

“Many of us who asked production staff, were assured that we as local residents, ‘would get a chance to see the finished result first’ or at the same time as the premiere due to the significant local interest or in a special screening locally before its national release – at least that was the story that staff were peddling to get everyone on board locally – now we have neither.

“At the very least this is a total oversight and missed opportunity by the companies involved in distribution and production.”

She continued: “Not holding the premiere of a film about a Hollywood actor in the country he was born in let alone the town he grew up in is a complete travesty.

“Members of his family still live in the village – his mum, dad and sibling are buried in the town and he was deeply connected to Wales, both through his upbringing and cultural identity.

“Welsh-speaking and from a working-class family, he had his roots buried deep in our close-knit mining community which we all profoundly believe shaped his character and worldview.”

The resident’s deep respect for Burton is palpable. She told Nation.Cymru: “Despite achieving international fame, and a huge net worth, he would still come home to Port Talbot with Elizabeth Taylor whenever he could and I think he would feel hugely disappointed to see his personal story which has been brought to life on the big screen being shown in London before Cardiff or more importantly the local area he respected and which shaped his very life.”

Casting

The film’s casting was also a bone of contention. She shared: “The casting is another sore point entirely among Port Talbot residents. An English actor playing such an iconic Welsh actor when there is ample talent in Wales is just one of many oversights with this production.

“In fact, the sprinkling of Welsh talent seems only to be a token gesture in the film and no doubt simply a tick box to draw down funding avenues and make the film here in the first place.

“It’s also pretty frustrating that they did not use the film as an opportunity to find new and upcoming Welsh acting talent in a nod to the struggles faced by Burton himself.

“You only have to look at the success of Harry Potter in searching for its three young stars. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as they had very little to no prior professional acting experience when they were plucked from school and chosen for their roles and look at them now.

“Here in Wales we also have the The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff and I would be very surprised if students there were informed about the film let alone given a chance to audition.”

According to the resident, the lack of a local or even Welsh premiere has made her and others in the community view the production with a new lens now filming and production has ceased.

She told Nation.Cymru: “There’s also frustration about the lack of local employment as there was no open casting for ‘extras’ like other major films such as Robin Hood in Pembrokeshire.

“From what I understand, very few local people from the surrounding area got the chance to be involved and despite many of us asking at the time as to who was casting for this or where the extras we saw came from, nobody was prepared to disclose this.

“It’s one of the many things wrong with the way film production is being run in Wales. Given much Government support but not actually interested in finding the next generation of Richard Burtons on Anthony Hopkins.

Nation.Cymru has contacted Mr Burton’s Cardiff-based production company, Severn Screen, for comment.An Icon Film Distribution spokesperson said:

An Icon Film Distribution spokesperson said: “We have always planned to make sure the local community in Neath Port Talbot will have multiple opportunities to enjoy Mr Burton on the big screen. Planning is well underway for an exciting release programme and more details will be announced as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Ffilm Cymru said: “Ffilm Cymru Wales had no part in the arrangement of the Wales Week London screening of Mr Burton.

“Any decisions on further preview screenings lie with the production company and distributor, and we cannot comment further.”

