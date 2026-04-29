Port Talbot woman jailed after deliberately driving into man and fleeing scene

A woman has been jailed for ten years after deliberately driving into a man before fleeing the scene and attempting to cover up the attack.

Louise Blackwell, 59, from Port Talbot, struck the victim with her car in the early hours of October 23, 2025, on Margam Road after turning her vehicle around and accelerating towards him as he crossed the road.

Witnesses had seen Blackwell drop the victim off moments earlier before driving away, only to return shortly afterwards and drive into him at speed without slowing down.

The victim suffered serious injuries and faces a prolonged recovery.

Following the collision, Blackwell left the scene. A subsequent investigation by South Wales Police found she had been driving while intoxicated at the time.

She was arrested several days later.

Blackwell later admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, but denied attempted murder and wounding with intent. She was found guilty of the more serious Section 18 offence following a trial on April 16.

At sentencing, the court heard that after the incident Blackwell attempted to conceal her actions by telling her daughter she had hit an animal and asking for help to clean the vehicle.

Detective Constable Tom Herbert said:

“Louise Blackwell is an incredibly dangerous woman who is fully deserving of being sent to prison.

“The victim was seriously injured and faces a prolonged period of recovery as a result of the speed at which she used her car to hit him.

“In a bid to cover her tracks, Blackwell told her daughter she had struck an animal and asked her to assist with cleaning any evidence off the vehicle before she was eventually forced to come clean.

“A combination of alcohol and rage caused her to carry out these actions. She will now finally pay for her crimes.”

Blackwell was sentenced to ten years in prison.