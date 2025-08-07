Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Port Vale and Cardiff draw a blank in League One

07 Aug 2025 2 minute read
Cardiff City’s Yousef Salech had his shirt pulled by Port Vale’s Jesse Debrah (right) during the Sky Bet League One match at Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent. Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Port Vale collected a first point against Cardiff for 31 years but were unlucky not to turn a 0-0 stalemate at Vale Park into a first win of the new Sky Bet League One campaign.

The draw took Brian Barry-Murphy’s visitors top of the fledgling third tier table but last season’s relegated Championship side could have returned to Wales empty-handed.

Darren Moore’s hosts, beaten 2-1 at Rotherham on their return to the third tier on Saturday, created a host of chances but could not beat Bluebirds’ debutant goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

Vale came closest when Cardiff captain Calum Chambers was indebted to Trott for preventing a headed, first half own goal. Towering defender Jesse Debrah also headed narrowly wide as the visitors rode their luck.

Mitch Clark had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half, George Byers hit the bar – only for a linesman’s flag to again lead to home frustration – while Ronan Curtis blasted over.

Cardiff, who won their opening match at home to Peterborough, rarely threatened and Yousef Salech’s 33rd-minute attempt was the closest they came.

