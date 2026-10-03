‘Positive’ talks over future of historic hotel

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Talks over the future of a historic hotel at the heart of a bloody struggle for voting rights are advancing, a senior councillor has said.

Newport’s Westgate Hotel is the subject of discussions between council leaders and an unnamed interested party, with details being kept confidential for commercial reasons.

Cllr James Clarke said he and senior city council officers were involved in talks over the privately-owned building in the city centre, which holds an important role in Newport’s political history.

The hotel was the scene of a deadly clash in November 1839 between the authorities and a large crowd of Chartists who had marched into Newport demanding wider voting rights.

Violence broke out when the demonstrators gathered outside the Westgate to call for the release of several Chartists they believed had been detained inside the hotel.

Speaking at a council meeting this week, Cllr William Routley called the hotel at the centre of the 1839 Newport Rising “the birthplace of our democracy”.

“We cannot let the monument slowly rot in quiet decay while our streets cry out for purpose and direction,” he added.

Cllr Clarke, the cabinet member for regeneration, insisted decision-makers at the council “understand the importance of the Westgate – we really do”.

“I can confirm that there are continuing to be really positive engagements with an interested party, and discussions are advancing with senior council officers and myself,” he told the meeting.

“But I’m sure Cllr Routley will fully understand that I can not disclose at this moment further details.

“As I’ve stated, there is a commercial discussion going on right now, but I am hopeful that these proposals will begin to progress more formally through the planning process, and we can then share the positive plans for this building.”

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