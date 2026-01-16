Possible by-election after Reform UK councillor loses community council seat

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

An election could take place to fill a vacancy created when a prominent Reform UK councillor was removed from his local council.

David Thomas, who is Reform’s regional director for Wales and a borough councillor, was kicked off Cwmbran Community Council at end of December for failing to attend meetings for six months.

He had had been elected, as an independent candidate at a by-election in September 2023, to represent the Two Locks ward. At the time he was already a member of Torfaen Borough Council representing Llantarnam a role he still holds.

Following his removal from the community council, under local government legislation that triggers automatic removal for any councillor who fails to attend meetings for six months, a notice of vacancy was posted which was an opportunity for local residents to request a by-election.

Torfaen Borough Council has now posted a notice of election, after at least 10 requests for an election were received, which sets a deadline of 4pm on Friday, January 30 for candidates to deliver their nomination papers.

An election will take place on Thursday, February 26 if more than one candidate puts their name forward.

Following confirmation of his removal from the community council, on which he remained listed as an independent despite establishing a Reform UK group on the borough council in August 2024, Cllr Thomas blamed his time being “increasingly stretched” for failing to fulfil his obligation to attend meetings.

Candidates to stand in community council elections must be at least 18 years of age though anyone aged 16 or over is entitled to vote.

Nomination papers are available from the returning officer at the Civic Centre, Pontypool and can be delivered to the same address.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is 12 midnight on Tuesday, February 10 and applications for postal votes must be made by 5pm the following day and the deadline to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday, February 18.

Further information is available from Torfaen Borough Council.